Data shows UK having globe`s highest percentage of acid assaults

(MENAFN) Recent data from the United Kingdom-based charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) has brought attention to a concerning surge in acid attacks across the United Kingdom. The issue gained renewed focus following a chemical substance attack on a woman and her two young children in southwest London last week. The incident, which injured a total of 12 people, has triggered a manhunt for the suspected attacker, Abdul Ezedi, 35, in Clapham. The victims, a 31-year-old woman, and her two daughters, aged eight and three, are currently hospitalized, with the mother's injuries described as "life-changing."



ASTI, a non-profit organization dedicated to highlighting such incidents globally, reveals that the United Kingdom now holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest number of recorded acid attacks worldwide. London police, investigating the recent assault, disclosed that laboratory tests identified the substance used as either liquid sodium hydroxide or liquid sodium carbonate—chemicals readily available for purchase online or in specialist hardware stores.



The data from ASTI indicates a worrisome trend, with 2022 registering 710 cases of assaults involving corrosive substances, marking a 69% increase from the 421 cases reported in the previous year. The peak in acid attacks occurred in 2017, with a total of 941 cases. While data for 2023 has not yet been published by ASTI, the National Health Service has reported a total of 82 hospital admissions between 2022 and 2023 for injuries sustained from corrosive chemicals.



The charity emphasized the immediate and excruciating pain caused by acid attacks, leading to life-changing disabilities for the victims. The rising numbers underscore the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address and curb this disturbing trend. As the United Kingdom grapples with the aftermath of the recent attack in Clapham, authorities face growing pressure to implement effective strategies and raise awareness about the consequences of acid attacks to protect individuals and communities from further harm.







