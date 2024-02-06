Dr. Teri Rouse Teams Up With Successbooks® And Lisa Nichols To Co-Author The Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Teri Rouse with Lisa Nichols

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration. Dr. Teri Rouse will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book, "Rise Up!", alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.



This remarkable publication promises to ignite readers' inner fire with inspirational stories of courage and commitment. The official launch of "Rise Up!" is scheduled for the Summer of 2024.



Dr. Teri Rouse is a multifaceted professional known for her expertise in early and behavior intervention, reading and autism specialization, educational coaching and consulting. She is a six-time best-selling author, a recipient of the Quilly Award, and a distinguished member of the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors. Dr. Teri is also an internationally renowned speaker and a dedicated mother and wife.

Recognized for her profound knowledge in education, positive behavior support, behavior management, autism, literacy, writing, and speaking, Dr. Teri is a member of the Division of International Special Education Services and the Council for Exceptional Children. She has been a featured speaker at international conferences for several years, addressing topics such as literacy, People First Language, and strategies for dealing with challenging behavior in children. Her expertise is further demonstrated as she serves as a proposal reviewer.

As the founder of KIDS: Interventions & Direct Services, the creator of the "Real Peaceful Parenting Framework," the "Braver Than You Believe Empowerment Program," and "Snuggle Bunny Story Time and Book Club," Dr. Teri is passionately dedicated to helping families enhance communication, peacefully resolve conflicts, and restore harmony in their homes. She provides an array of easy-to-implement, tried-and-true tips, tools, and techniques for this purpose.

Dr. Teri's impact extends beyond her written work and speaking engagements. She has made appearances on major networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, Bravo, and Yahoo News. Additionally, she has ventured into the world of production, serving as an executive producer and producer with Abundance Studios, collaborating with multiple Emmy Award-winning directors, producers, and videographers. Her recent endeavors include executive producing "The Truth About Reading," a documentary addressing illiteracy among adults in the US, and producing "The Dickie V Story," featured on ESPN and Disney+. She has also received a Telly Award for her work on the documentary "It's Happening Right Here," shedding light on human trafficking in the United States.

Amidst her many accomplishments, Dr. Teri finds joy in writing, reading, visiting schools, crafting wine in her basement, spending quality time in her yard with her daughter, son-in-law, and three grand puppies, and relishing the serenity of sunsets over Rehoboth Bay from her porch with her husband, Dr. Fred, and their dog, GusGus.

To delve deeper into Dr. Teri's programs and explore opportunities to collaborate, please visit her website at Drterirouse . Stay connected with her through:

Facebook: Dr Teri Rouse

Instagram: dr_teri_rouse

LinkedIn: Teri Rouse EdD.

Email: ...



SuccessBooks® is honored to have Dr. Teri Rouse as a co-author for the creation of "Rise Up!" and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will bring to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of "Rise Up!" and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Dr. Teri Rouse, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.

