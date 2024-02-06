Jennifer Perri Teams Up With Successbooks® And Lisa Nichols To Co-Author Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jennifer Perri with Lisa Nichols

JASPER, GA, USA , February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a dynamic collaboration with the exceptional Jennifer Perri, as she co-authors the highly anticipated book, "Rise Up!" alongside a distinguished team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

"Rise Up!" holds the promise of becoming an awe-inspiring read that will kindle the souls of readers, stoking their inner passions with captivating tales of unwavering courage. The transformative book is slated for the Summer of 2024.

Jennifer Perri brings a unique blend of expertise and passion to the "Rise Up!" project. Jennifer is an award-winning Transformational Life & Empowerment Coach, CDC Certified Divorce Coach, and a 3x Best-Selling Author whose life story is an awe-inspiring testament to the indomitable human spirit.

Jennifer's mission to empower women emerged from her own experiences of overcoming adversity. Through her coaching, consulting, and writing, she ignites transformation in the lives of women who face adversity, proving that no challenge is insurmountable with the right mindset, tools, and unwavering support. With each woman she empowers, she rewrites the narratives of resilience and triumph, showcasing the boundless potential within each of us to shape our own destinies.

Jennifer has earned global recognition as a thought leader in the media, gracing the screens and pages of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, Vanity Fair (February 2022, Atlanta Woman Feature), The Tycoon Magazine, Medium, Newsweek, Fortune, and Forbes. She has made significant contributions to three best-selling books, collaborating with renowned figures like Jack Canfield, creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, and her most recent book,“Never Give Up” with sports icon Dick Vitale.

SuccessBooks® is privileged to welcome Jennifer Perri as a co-author for the creation of "Rise Up!" and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will bring to this transformative book. Stay tuned for "Rise Up!" and prepare to be profoundly inspired!

