Satellite Communication Evolution: Exploring The Military Aperture Antenna Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research_Logo

Military Aperture Antenna Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global military aperture antenna market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for antennas with long-range capabilities for defense applications. Military antenna is a component of communication devices used in military aircrafts, naval vessels, unmanned aerial aircrafts, and armored vehicles, among others, which convert radio frequency fields into alternating current with the help of transducer and vice-versa. Aperture antennas constitute a large class of antennas, which emit EM waves through an opening (or aperture) and are commonly used at ultra-high frequency (UHF) and above where antenna sizes are relatively small. Antenna type & size can vary depending on the frequency used by antenna as well as system in that antenna is installed.

Download Sample Pages :

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Military antenna manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Communication system manufacturers are facing operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Military antenna developers have postponed the test & development of under-development military antenna in the absence of international technical workforce required for the job.

Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, hence procurement of military antennas will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for defense satellite communication equipment, and rise in adoption of multifunctional radars are the factors that drive the global military aperture antenna market. However, high cost involved in the development hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in drone technology and development of various antennas such as microstrip, metamaterial, and plasma antenna present new pathways in the industry.

Procure the Research Report Now :

The global military aperture antenna market trends are as follows:

Demand for defense satellite communication equipment

Recently, in 2020, Comtech Telecommunication Corporation (satellite telecommunications company headquartered in New York, US) was awarded a 12.5 million USD order from US-based integrator Strategic Communications to provide very small aperture terminal (VSAT) satellite terminals to support secure communications for an unnamed US government end-user. Tempe (Comtech's Arizona-based subsidiary), Comtech EF Data Corporation (Comtech subsidiary specializing in communication equipment), also received a 1.7 million USD order for engineering services from Hughes Network Systems (high-speed satellite internet service provider headquartered in Maryland, US) to support its ongoing data link modernization (DLM) contract and provide new satellite communications systems for the US Army's MQ-1C Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system (UAS). MQ-1C Gray Eagle is a medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft system developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the US Army Under the development and prototype phase of the sub-contract with Hughes, Comtech EF Data would provide advanced engineering services, including porting of waveforms to the prime contractor's airborne and ground-based satellite modems and support for stringent US Army cyber security requirements. Such demand for defense satellite communication equipment is expected to drive the global military aperture antenna market.

Inquire Before Buying :

Key benefits of the report:

. This study presents the analytical depiction of the global military aperture antenna industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global military aperture antenna market share.

. The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global military aperture antenna market growth scenario.

. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

. The report provides a detailed global military aperture antenna market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the military aperture antenna market research report:

. Which are the leading market players active in the military aperture antenna market?

. What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

. Harris Corporation

. MTI Wireless Edge

. Eylex Pty Ltd.

. Raytheon Company

. Barker & Williamson.

. Antenna Products Corporation

. Comrod Communications

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Cojot Oy

. Rohde & Schwarz GmbH

Read More Reports -

Military Aircraft Simulation Market -

Military Power Solutions Market -

Military Multirole Aircraft Market-

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn