Mobile Concrete Mixer Market Growth, Outlook, And Analysis Upsurge A CAGR Of 5.6% By 2030

Growth of the mobile concrete mixer market is majorly driven by rise in construction actives in developing countries.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in government expenditures for infrastructural development, high yield and decrease in raw material wastage, and easy transportation of the mixture have boosted the growth of the global mobile concrete mixer market . Major driving factors of the mobile concrete mixer market are extensive increase in investments by governments, majorly in developing countries on constructing new infrastructures such as roads, dams, tunnels, residential & commercial buildings, and other public infrastructures.

In addition, ease of transportation of concrete in remote areas where roads are not well built or construction sites that have no proper access drives the mobile concrete mixer market. However demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly mixers is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global mobile concrete mixer market was pegged at $6.75 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Some sites require fresh concrete that is prepared on construction sites itself to avoid wastage, which eventually saves construction cost occurring due to wastage of concrete. Hence, owing to this demand, mobile concrete mixers are used to prepare concrete from raw material such as sand, cement, water, gravel, and sometimes binding adhesives. The concrete is than discharged though outlet nozzle mounted on front or back of the truck or trailer as per design.

On the basis of vehicle type, the truck segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the market. However, the trailer segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR pf 6.4% during the forecast period.

The global mobile concrete mixer market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

The global mobile concrete mixer market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as KYB Corporation, AB Volvo, Navister Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Sany Group, Oshkosh Corporation, Sinotruk, Schwing Stetter Group, Tata Motors and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Findings of The Study:

.By capacity, the 6-10 m3 segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

.By product type, the standard segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

.By chassis type, the truck segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

.By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

