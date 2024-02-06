TN Police Arrest Gang Of Nepali Citizens In Burglary Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday arrested a group of Nepali citizens on charges of burglary at the residence of a flower exporter in Chennai.

The accused have been identified as Prakash Khadka (30), Manoj Massi (39) and Janak Prasad Joshi (25); all citizens of Nepal

Prakash Khadka has been residing in Chennai since over a decade.

Police told IANS that the flower exporter, Brijesh Kumar Aggaarwal and his wife Amrita Aggarwal were on a business trip in Germany when their posh bungalow in East Coast Road (ECR), Chennai was burgled.

The house maid had alerted the relatives of the couple on January 30 after finding the house door broken.

A police complainant said that the jewelry and at least Rs 7 lakh were stolen from the house.

Police said that it had formed three special teams to investigate the case and interrogated all those who were in close touch with the family and zeroed in on the temporary driver of the bungalow Prakash Khadka.

Police said that on interrogation, he confessed to the crime and said that he had guided a gang from Nepal into the home knowing well that the house owners were abroad and executed the crime.

Prakash had contacted two hardened criminals from Nepal who had earlier been arrested in Thane and Bengaluru for similar crimes.

Police said that on tracing the phone number of Prakash Khadka they could identify the burglars and both of them were arrested.

Police said that the accused were trying to escape to Nepal when they were arrested.

--IANS

aal/dan