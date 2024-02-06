Trump criticizes mass deportation schemes

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Fox News, former President Donald Trump reiterated his admiration for the mass deportation strategies employed by former United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1950s. Trump praised Eisenhower's approach, emphasizing his own intention to deploy similar tactics if reelected later this year, signaling a renewed focus on immigration as a central theme in his campaign.



Trump particularly commended Eisenhower's strong stance on deportation during the summer of 1953, hailing it as a model to be emulated. The Eisenhower administration's 'Operation Wetback,' as it was called, targeted as many as 1.3 million individuals, making it the largest mass expulsion initiative in American history. Trump expressed his determination to surpass this record if he returns to the presidency in November.



In detailing the tactics used during Eisenhower's era, Trump highlighted the strategy of dropping immigrants close to the border and, when that proved ineffective, relocating them 2,000 miles away. The former president asserted that this approach successfully prevented the return of deported individuals.



Operation Wetback was initially implemented to address public discontent with foreign workers, predominantly Mexican nationals, who had migrated to the US in response to a labor shortage during World War II. The program derived its name from a derogatory term used for illegal Mexican workers employed by United States farm owners in border states.



While historical estimates from United States officials put the number of deportees at 1.3 million, scholars have contested the accuracy of this figure, suggesting that the actual number may have been closer to 300,000. Regardless of the statistics, Operation Wetback faced criticism for its perceived cruelty and the reported fatalities of expelled workers, who were transported out of the country in cramped buses, boats, and planes.



Trump's emphasis on tough immigration policies played a pivotal role in his electoral success in 2016, and he continues to make the issue a focal point in his current bid for a return to the White House. The explicit reference to Eisenhower's deportation strategies underscores the persistence of anti-immigrant sentiments within Trump's political agenda and signals a potential intensification of immigration-related debates in the upcoming election.





