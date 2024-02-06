New Northern Irish president anticipates vote on exiting UK

(MENAFN) In a historic development, Michelle O’Neill, the first-ever Irish nationalist to assume leadership in Northern Ireland, has indicated her expectation of a referendum on Irish unity within the next 10 years. O'Neill, who emphasizes her role as the "first minister for all," expressed her commitment to being a unifier and bringing people together during an interview with Sky News on Sunday.



Addressing the question of whether she aligns with her party leader Mary Lou McDonald's assertion that a United Ireland is "within touching distance" rather than "decades" away, O'Neill articulated her belief in a "decade of opportunity" for Northern Ireland. She highlighted the transformative changes occurring, challenging longstanding norms, such as a nationalist republican holding the position of the first minister.



The backdrop of these developments is the Good Friday Agreement, a pivotal accord signed in 1998 between the United Kingdom and Irish governments to quell decades of sectarian violence. According to the terms of this agreement, the secretary of state for Northern Ireland is obligated to call for a border poll, or a referendum on Irish unification, if "a majority of those voting would express a wish" for Northern Ireland to "leave the United Kingdom and join a united Ireland."



O'Neill's leadership marks a significant departure from the historical political landscape, as she navigates the complexities of steering Northern Ireland towards a potential future united with the Republic of Ireland. The interview reflects her optimism about the ongoing societal shifts and the unprecedented prospect of a nationalist republican serving as the first minister.



The anticipation of a referendum within the next decade raises questions about the evolving political dynamics in Northern Ireland and the potential impact on the delicate balance established by the Good Friday Agreement. As the first Irish nationalist leader in the region,



O'Neill's vision for unity and her commitment to inclusivity will undoubtedly shape the discourse around the future of Northern Ireland, ushering in a new era of possibilities and challenges.



