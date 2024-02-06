American Senate USD60bn bill will provide Ukraine three times more than border

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States Senate has unveiled a comprehensive national security supplemental bill, showcasing a strategic blend of measures for bolstering border security and extending foreign aid to key allies. The proposed legislation, with an anticipated midweek vote, allocates over half of its USD118 billion budget – approximately USD60 billion – for military assistance to Ukraine. This move comes as President Biden has faced challenges in garnering support for a USD60 billion military aid package for Ukraine within a broader national security context.



The legislation doesn't limit its focus to Ukraine alone. It earmarks USD14 billion for Israel and USD4.8 billion to support Washington's Indo-Pacific partners amid escalating tensions with China. Additionally, a noteworthy USD10 billion is dedicated to humanitarian assistance, aiming to aid civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine, highlighting a comprehensive approach to global security.



Interestingly, the proposed border policy changes, a subject of much anticipation, encompass an investment of just over USD20 billion. These funds are intended to cover various aspects such as transportation for deportation, the establishment of shelters, and the hiring of more than 4,000 new asylum officers. President Biden, expressing his immediate and "strong support" for the legislation, asserted that the agreement embodies the "toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades."



The President emphasized two critical priorities within the legislation – military aid for Ukraine and Israel – characterizing them as essential for the United States and its partners to continue their vital work. Despite the bipartisan nature of the deal, questions linger about whether the proposed border measures will be sufficient to garner support from Republican critics without alienating progressive Democrats.



As the Senate gears up for the impending vote, the proposed national security supplemental bill stands as a testament to the intricate balancing act required in addressing both domestic and international security concerns. The allocation of substantial funds to military aid for Ukraine underscores the United States' commitment to supporting its allies in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges. However, the potential political ramifications of the border policy changes remain uncertain, adding an extra layer of complexity to the ongoing discussions surrounding the legislation.









