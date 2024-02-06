Repurchases Of Shares By Concentric AB During Week 5, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDDITCH, England, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 29 January 2024 and 2 February 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 20,541 own shares (ISIN: SE0003950864) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board. The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,519,172 own shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 150,000,000 that Concentric announced on 26 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 31 July 2023 and 31 March 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052. Concentric shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 29 January 2024 4,800 165.1314 792,630.72 30 January 2024 3,425 171.7278 588,167.72 31 January 2024 4,027 171.5201 690,711.44 1 February 2024 4,490 171.1752 768,576.65 2 February 2024 3,799 172.5352 655,461.22 Total accumulated over week 5/2024 20,541 170.1742 3,495,547.75 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 103,621 170.8277 17,701,338.86

All acquisitions have been carried out on

Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of Concentric. Following the above acquisitions, Concentric's holding of own shares amounts to 1,018,072 shares as of 2 February 2024. The total number of shares in Concentric, including the own shares, is 38,297,600 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 37,279,528.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 6th February 2024.

