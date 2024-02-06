Juices Market To Grow By USD 104.21 Billion From 2022 To 2027 Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities And Forecast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

juices market is set to grow by USD 104.21 billion from 2022

to 2027 progressing at a

CAGR of 8.55% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The

market segmentation by product (fruit juices, vegetable juices, and others) and

distribution channel (offline and online).

Juices are beverages extracted from fruits and vegetables and are consumed worldwide due to their nutritional benefits and refreshing properties. They are prepared by extracting the pulp of fruits and vegetables. Juices are also prepared by using artificial flavors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juices Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

- Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021)

and forecast period (2023-2027).

Download the Free Sample Report in minutes!

The report on the juices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.



The increasing prominence of private-label brands is a primary trend in the

market .

Private-label fruit juices have emerged as a key area of interest for retailers on a global scale. Various retail establishments are introducing their brands of fruit and vegetable juices, aiming to enhance profitability and foster growth in the global juice market. Major retailers worldwide are unveiling their juice product lines, including organic fruit juices and functional vegetable juices, strategically aligning with the increasing consumer preference for diverse and health-oriented juice options.

The fluctuating prices of raw materials are major challenges hindering market growth.

The juices market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the Increasing prominence of private-label brands, growing demand for organic juices, and

health benefits associated with functional juices as one of the prime reasons driving the juices market growth during the next few years.

The market share growth by the fruit juices segment is significant during the forecast period.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View the Free Sample Report

The juices market covers the following areas:

Juices Market Sizing

Juices Market Forecast

Juices Market Analysis



Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BevNET Inc.

Binghatti Holding Ltd

Bostan Juice

Campbell Soup Co.

Citrus World Inc.

Dabur India Ltd.

Eckes Granini Group GmbH

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Motts LLP

National Beverage Corp.

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

Nestle SA

NutriAsia Inc.

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc

PepsiCo Inc.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca Cola Co.

Vilore Foods Co. Inc. WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports .

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

A convenient and delicious way to intake essential vitamins and minerals

Juices, especially those derived from nutrient-packed fruits and vegetables, offer a myriad of health benefits. Consuming vegetable juice, orange juice, fruit drinks, cranberry juice, citrus blends, pomegranate juice, berry concoctions, and tropical fruit blends provides a convenient and delicious way to intake essential vitamins and minerals. Cold-pressed juices and organic options are gaining popularity, emphasizing the focus on natural and minimally processed choices. Brands like Sunkist Growers, Tropicana Products, and Snapple contribute to the diverse range of health drinks and nutrient-rich beverages available in the market.



Related Reports:

The super fruit juices market

size is projected to increase by USD 7.50 billion, at a CAGR of 9.74% between 2023 and 2028.

The hydrolyzed corn protein market

size is forecast to increase by USD 22.33 million, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2028.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Product

7 Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company

Landscape

12 Company

Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio