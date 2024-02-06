KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 29 January 2024 and 2 February 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 29-01-2024 88 000 € 5 306 180 € 60.30 € 59.88 € 60.68 30-01-2024 87 000 € 5 272 452 € 60.60 € 60.40 € 60.88 31-01-2024 88 000 € 5 336 294 € 60.64 € 60.24 € 61.16 01-02-2024 95 000 € 5 637 091 € 59.34 € 59.00 € 60.12 02-02-2024 90 000 € 5 365 620 € 59.62 € 59.40 € 60.36

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 10 919 069 on 2 February 2024, for a total consideration of € 623 708 635.

