KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 29 January 2024 and 2 February 2024, included:
| Date
| No. of shares
| Total price
| Average price
| Lowest price
| Highest price
| 29-01-2024
| 88 000
| € 5 306 180
| € 60.30
| € 59.88
| € 60.68
| 30-01-2024
| 87 000
| € 5 272 452
| € 60.60
| € 60.40
| € 60.88
| 31-01-2024
| 88 000
| € 5 336 294
| € 60.64
| € 60.24
| € 61.16
| 01-02-2024
| 95 000
| € 5 637 091
| € 59.34
| € 59.00
| € 60.12
| 02-02-2024
| 90 000
| € 5 365 620
| € 59.62
| € 59.40
| € 60.36
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 10 919 069 on 2 February 2024, for a total consideration of € 623 708 635.
