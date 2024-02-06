Dr Adrian Sheen Releases WIDDLEOMETER® As An Early Warning System For Prostate And Bladder Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In order to help men everywhere to take charge of their prostate and bladder health, Dr Adrian Sheen, founder of the Doc Sheen brand, has developed the WIDDLEOMETER® .



The WIDDLEOMETER® which is the world's first 'early warning system' may indicate a slow urine flow signalling for men to take action and seek medical investigation.



The WIDDLEOMETER® was developed by Dr Sheen, who has been a family doctor in Western Sydney since 1981 and was awarded the Order of Australia medal for services to medicine in 2024.



Dr Sheen said that the WIDDLEOMETER® is a“leap in the right direction”.



"It is crucial that men become more in touch with the health of their prostate and bladder, as it is something that is too easy to ignore,” Dr Sheen said.“Most importantly the WIDDLEOMETER® will encourage men to see their doctor.



“Around 50% of men aged 50 have an enlarged prostate, and 80% of men aged 80. This can introduce a range of problems including reduction in urine flow – sometimes a complete stopping of the flow, urinary tract infections, and consistently needing to get out of bed at night to go to the bathroom.



“Prevention of illnesses related to the prostate and bladder is something that is very important for men and I'm extremely hopeful that the WIDDLEOMETER® will contribute greatly to men's health.”



"If we can make this product a staple in Aussie households, investigation and treatment for these issues can be implemented earlier, greatly reducing the impact on the health system and men's health.



The WIDDLEOMETER® is designed to be used in the privacy of your own home, is discreet and easy to use. For a short video featuring Dr Sheen speaking about the WIDDLEOMETER® click here .



The WIDDLEOMETER® is available for purchase at select pharmacies and online at Amazon.



For further information visit widdleometer and please contact:

Lindsay Cumming

Popcom

+61 448 094 716

...