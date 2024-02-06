Hard Kombucha Market Size To Worth USD 221.33 Million By 2030 With A 23.5 % % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hard Kombucha Market

Global Hard Kombucha Market include Allkind Boochcraft Brew Dr. Kombucha Clearly Kombucha Ethereal Confections Flying Embers

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hard Kombucha Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Hard Kombucha market size valued ata USD 50.51 million in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 221.33 million by 2030,registering a CAGR of 23 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Hard Kombucha market: Allkind Boochcraft Brew Dr. Kombucha Clearly Kombucha Ethereal Confections Flying Embers GT's Living Foods Health-Ade Kombucha Humm Kombucha Jiant JuneShine Kombrewcha Kombucha Wonder Drink KYLA Kombucha Remedy Drinks Revive Kombucha The Bu Kombucha Unity Vibration Ventura Brewing Company Wild Tonic and other.

Recent Developments:

December 1, 2023 - Brew Dr. Kombucha, a pioneer in the kombucha industry, is thrilled to announce the release of two captivating holiday flavors, Snickerdoodle and the highly anticipated return of the Founder's Series Vanilla Oak.

August 3, 2023 – Flying embers remain a concern as fires pop up around the Central Okanagan. It's not been confirmed, but officials suspect embers from West Kelowna's wildfire are behind fires that erupted across Okanagan Lake and caution is being urged.

Dividing the Global Hard Kombucha Market by Product types and Application

Hard Kombucha Market by ABV Content

Up to 5.0% ABV

0% to 10.0% ABV

Others

Hard Kombucha Market by Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

Regional Outlook of Global Hard Kombucha

North America is a significant market for alcoholic drinks, accounting for the majority of worldwide hard kombucha market sales in 2022. Alcoholic beverage demand in North America is being pushed by customers of all ages, including baby boomers, millennials, and Generation Z. The leading market participants are advertising their goods in novel ways, as demonstrated by Colony's creation of a brand identity and packaging system to communicate product qualities for their hard kombucha in November 2020. Furthermore, the widespread popularity of alcoholic beverages has made them acceptable to both male and female customers, which is expected to enhance consumption in the future.

