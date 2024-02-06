SEO Digital Ghana Ltd. (Seoghana) Honored With Africa Best Of Best Award For Best Digital Marketing Company In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award Participants being called on stage

Lobby of Award Grounds

Seoghana, a leading digital marketing agency, has emerged victorious at Africa Best of Best Awards 2023, securing the award as Best Digital Marketing Company

ACCRA, GREATER ACCRA, GHABA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seoghana , a leading digital marketing agency with operations in Ghana, has emerged victorious at the Africa Best of Best Awards 2023, securing the prestigious title of Best Digital Marketing Company (Gold Level) for the year.

The Africa Best of Best Awards, known for recognizing excellence across industries and hosted by Golden Tree Awards , has bestowed this esteemed accolade upon Seoghana following a meticulous evaluation process led by the distinguished management team.

This significant achievement underscores Seoghana's commitment to excellence in the field of digital marketing. The company's dedication and outstanding work have set a benchmark for others in the industry.

"We are honored to receive the Africa Best of Best Award for Best Digital Marketing Company (Gold Level). This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions to our clients and will continue to strive for excellence," expressed Evans Twumasi , founder and CEO of Seoghana.

As part of the recognition, Seoghana was entitled to an exclusive winner's package designed to amplify the agency's visibility and celebrate its accomplishments. The winner's package included various promotional materials and opportunities to showcase the company's success.

The Gala Ceremony, where the award was officially presented, took place from June to December 2023, from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm at the Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel in Dubai, UAE, for the various industrial categories.

Entry passes for the Gala Ceremony were issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Refer to the media kit for more details.

Check the award pictures via . Also, the Winner Magazine 2023 is published via the Award Managazine, magazine .

Seoghana looks forward to celebrating this remarkable achievement and expressing gratitude for the ongoing support from clients, partners, and the entire Seoghana team.

ABOUT SEOGHANA.

Seoghana is an award-winning creative media and inbound marketing firm operated from Ghana and the UK by a team of digital marketers and SEO professionals who have built their expertise through knowledge and skills acquired from international institutions. At SEO Digital, we provide the best in digital advertising and social media marketing to thriving businesses in Ghana, Africa, and the world; our goal is to bring companies to search rank, draw niche-based customers, and build brand trust.

This leading digital marketing agency is dedicated to providing innovative and effective solutions to clients worldwide. With a focus on delivering results-driven strategies, Seoghana has earned a reputation for excellence in the digital marketing landscape.

Andy Ankomah

SEOGHANA

+233 24 274 1042

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram