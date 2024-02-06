Ambassador Of Belarus I.Marshalov Presents Copies Of The Credentials To The Minister Of Foreign Affairs And International Trade Of Zimbabwe

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
On February 5, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Zimbabwe, Ihar Marshalau, presented copies of the Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe, Frederick Shava.
The sides discussed the main areas of Belarusian-Zimbabwean cooperation, as well as the preparation of the upcoming 1st session of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation between Belarus and Zimbabwe. Special attention was paid to continuing to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.
