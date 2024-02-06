Liberia: President Boakai Expressed Condolences To The People Of Namibia For The Death Of President Geingob

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic, H.E Joseph Nyuma Boakai joins world leaders to express sympathy and condolences to the people of Namibia for the passing of their President, Dr. Hage G. Geingob.

In a dispatch from Monrovia, President Boakai extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Namibia for what he called 'a great loss' not only for Namibians but also for the entire African Continent.

"I have just learned of the sad and distressing news of the passing of H.E Dr. Hage G. Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia," President Boakai expressed in his letter to Acting President Nangolo Mbumba.

He said the late Namibian President was among the legends of the struggle for Namibia's liberation and the architect of the Namibia nation.

President Boakai wished Acting President Mbumba and the people of Namibia well in their moment of grief, while also praying that God Almighty grants them solace, comfort and continued peace.

Liberia and Namibia have shared historical bilateral relationship over the years. For instance, Liberia played a pivotal role in the struggle in the part of southwest Africa during the days when Sam Nujoma and others were fighting for liberation, the SWAPO (Southwest Africa People's Organization).

