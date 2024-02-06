Tarun Chhabra Appointed New Nokia India Head

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The head of mobile networks and senior vice president at Nokia, Tarun Chhabra, has been appointed as the company's new India head in an organisational restructuring.

In a statement, the company confirmed that Chhabra has taken over as the new country head of the India market, effective April 2024.

“Malik has decided to retire from Nokia effective 31st March 2024. He will transit the role to Tarun during this period,” the company said.

Chhabra succeeds Sanjay Malik, who was the senior vice president.

Malik will continue in the company until March 31, 2024. He was part of India's global customer experience or sales vertical and led the Indian market operations for almost eight years.

Malik reported to Rick Corker, who is Nokia's chief customer experience officer. The changes announced by Nokia align with the company's global restructuring plan, which was announced in October last year.

As part of this plan, the company intends to cut between 11,000 and 14,000 jobs worldwide.

On October 19, 2023, Nokia unveiled its strategic and operational changes, along with a program aimed at resetting its cost base.

The goal of these changes is to position the company for long-term growth and help it navigate the current market uncertainty. Last month, Nokia signed a 5G patent cross-license agreement with the global smartphone brand OPPO that covers the company's fundamental inventions in cellular technologies.

