All Processes Of 'Army Of Drones' Now Transparent Thanks To Latest Tools - Ministry Of Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Digital Transformation has done everything possible to ensure the transparency and accountability of the Army of Drones.

The press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation told Ukrinform.

"The Ministry of Digital Transformation, as the ministry that coordinates the work of the Drone Army, has done everything possible to ensure its transparency and accountability. In particular, digital tools helped us in this," the press service said.

In particular, according to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, all drones are purchased at the request of the Security and Defense Forces, increased margins for Ukrainian companies from 1% to 25%, and adopted a Cabinet of Ministers resolution on the examination of the price of UAVs, so each drone now undergoes an official price examination.

'Army of' already employs 67 UAV strike units

In addition, online monitoring of UAV procurement has been introduced, which allows real-time monitoring of their status. The next step will be procurement through the Prozorro system, the Ministry of Digital Transformation promised.

As reported, drone production in Ukraine has increased 100 times in a year. The President's goal of producing one million drones is quite realistic, and thanks to the state program, the UAV army at the front will be much larger.