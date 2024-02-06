Young Pianist Wins Grand Prix At Int'l Piano Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijan's young talent, Nuray Aliyeva, has been awarded at
the Adana Rhapsody International Piano Festival held in
Turkiye.
A second-year student of the Baku Music Academy won the Grand
Prix of the festival. In addition to the Grand Prix, Nuray Aliyeva
was awarded first place in her age group, Azernews reports.
Over 300 young pianists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan,
Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, and Germany participated in the
festival.
Çukurova University invited the Azerbaijani musician to perform
a solo concert in 2024–2025, accompanied by the State Symphony
Orchestra of the university.
At the same time, she received an invitation to perform at the
26th Bellapais International Music Festival to be held in the
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
In conclusion, Nuray Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to her
music teacher, Professor Kamala Neymanova.
