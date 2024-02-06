               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Young Pianist Wins Grand Prix At Int'l Piano Festival


2/6/2024 2:12:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's young talent, Nuray Aliyeva, has been awarded at the Adana Rhapsody International Piano Festival held in Turkiye.

A second-year student of the Baku Music Academy won the Grand Prix of the festival. In addition to the Grand Prix, Nuray Aliyeva was awarded first place in her age group, Azernews reports.

Over 300 young pianists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, and Germany participated in the festival.

Çukurova University invited the Azerbaijani musician to perform a solo concert in 2024–2025, accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra of the university.

At the same time, she received an invitation to perform at the 26th Bellapais International Music Festival to be held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In conclusion, Nuray Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to her music teacher, Professor Kamala Neymanova.

MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107814111

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search