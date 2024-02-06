               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Election Campaign Of Presidential Candidates Completed In Azerbaijan


2/6/2024 2:12:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Pre-election campaigning in the presidential election to be held on February 7 has ended in Azerbaijan, and a "day of silence" has been announced, Azernews reports.

It should be reminded that according to the calendar plan for the preparation and holding of the presidential election, the pre-election campaign is completed 24 hours before the voting. Seven candidates are running for the post of the country's president.

MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107814109

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search