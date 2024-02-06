Election Campaign Of Presidential Candidates Completed In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Pre-election campaigning in the presidential election to be held
on February 7 has ended in Azerbaijan, and a "day of silence" has
been announced, Azernews reports.
It should be reminded that according to the calendar plan for
the preparation and holding of the presidential election, the
pre-election campaign is completed 24 hours before the voting.
Seven candidates are running for the post of the country's
president.
