Biden Announces US Ready To Provide Necessary Aid To Chile

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday his country's readiness to provide necessary assistance to Chile, who has been struggling since last week with wildfires that spread through the country that so far have killed 122 people and damaged fourteen thousand homes.

Biden said in a statement from the White House that his administration is in contact with their Chilean partners, expressing that the US is prepared to provide aid to the Chilean people.

He stressed, "The United States stands with Chile at this difficult time."

The Chile's state forensics agency stated that only 32 victims were identified.

Macarena Ripamonti, Mayor of Vina del Mar, told reporters on Sunday that "109 people are still missing" in the city where most of the deaths have been.

The fires started in the Valparaiso region on Friday, which was fueled by winds and an intense heatwave that has seen temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

The toll from Chile's worst natural disaster in years was expected to climb further as residents, firefighters and military raced to clear rubble in residential areas of the coastal cities of Valparaiso and Vina Del Mar where fireballs consumed houses within minutes.

Chile began an official two-day mourning period on Monday, following President Gabriel Boric's warning of an increasing death toll because of the large number of missing people. (end)

