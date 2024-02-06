UN Official: Gaza's Situation Heartbreaking, Catastrophic

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- UN Undersecretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo described on Monday the situation in Gaza strip as "heartbreaking and catastrophic", indicating hunger was rampant, disease was spreading and deterioration in shelter conditions for many Palestinians.

DiCarlo called for the UN Security Council to continue actively engage all concerned parties to prevent further escalation and the worsening of tensions that undermine regional peace and security.

DiCarlo called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and stressing in Long-term regional stability in Middle East will demands the implementation of a clear political roadmap in each of these situations.

The UN official noted, the Secretary General continued his extensive outreach to all key stakeholders to urge all parties to take concrete measures to de-escalate tensions and to work towards sustainable political solutions that aim to resolve, rather than merely manage longstanding conflicts. (end)

ast













MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107814087