USD Stable At KD 0.307, EUR Down To KD 0.330

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwaiti Dinar stabilized at KD 0.307, while the Euro fell by 0.21 percent to KD 0.330 compared to yesterday's rates, the Central Bank of Kuwait on Tuesday.
The CBK indicated in its daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the Sterling pound went down by 0.44 percent to KD 0.386, the Swiss franc stabilized at KD 0.354, and the Japanese yen at KD 0.002. (end)
