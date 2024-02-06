Gambling & Betting Market Size To Worth USD 141.43 Billion By 2030 With A 10.5 % % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gambling & Betting Market

Global Gambling & Betting Market include 888 Holdings Bet365 Group Ltd. Betfred Ltd. Betsson AB Boyd Gaming Corporation

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gambling & Betting Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Gambling & Betting market size valued ata USD 70.31 billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 141.43 billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 10.5%from 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Gambling & Betting market: 888 Holdings Bet365 Group Ltd. Betfred Ltd. Betsson AB Boyd Gaming Corporation Caesars Entertainment Corporation DraftKings Evolution Gaming FanDuel Group Flutter Entertainment Fortuna Entertainment Group GAN Limited GVC Holdings Plc Hong Kong Jockey Club Kambi Group Kindred Group MGM Resorts International Paddy Power Betfair Plc Playtech William Hill and other.

Recent Developments:

June 15, 2023 - French casino operator leader listed on Euronext (PARP), and Betsson AB, online gaming leader listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (BETS), are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership in order to offer online casino services in the Belgian regulated market through the Middelkerke casino, owned by Partouche.

October 13, 2023 – Boyd Gaming's culinary destinations across Las Vegas will invite guests to feel the love with a variety of memorable and romantic dining experiences on Wednesday, February 14.

Gambling & Betting Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Gambling & Betting Market by Product types and Application

Segments Covered in the Gambling & Betting Market Report

Gambling & Betting Market by Product Type

Casino Games

Sports Betting

Social Gaming

Fantasy Sports

Other Games

Gambling & Betting Market by Device

Mobile

Desktop

Regional Outlook of Global Gambling & Betting

North America have been major participants in the business due to well-established legal systems and a long history of involvement in different types of gaming. Europe, with its unique range of countries, has been a significant market for both online and land-based gaming. The United Kingdom, in particular, has served as a key center for online betting enterprises, and its regulatory approach has affected the rest of the European industry. The region's well-defined regulatory frameworks create a stable environment for operators while also contributing to the market's overall growth. North America has seen significant changes in recent years, particularly with the legalization of sports betting in several states throughout the United States.

Report Features:

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

