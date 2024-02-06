EVTOL Aircrafts Market Size To Worth USD 12.65 Billion By 2030 | With A 40% CAGR -By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EVTOL Aircrafts Market

Global EVTOL Aircrafts Market include -Joby Aviation, Lilium, Vertical Aerospace, EHang, Volocopter, Airbus, Boeing

The global EVTOL Aircrafts market size was valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 12.65 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40% from 2024 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the growth of the industry by segmenting it by type and geography.

The global EVTOL Aircrafts market size was valued at USD 1.20 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 12.65 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40% from 2024 to 2030

Top Key Players in EVTOL Aircrafts Market:

Joby Aviation, Lilium, Vertical Aerospace, EHang, Volocopter, Airbus, Boeing, Bell Flight, EmbraerX, Terrafugia (a subsidiary of Geely), AeroMobil, SkyDrive, Archer Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Urban Aeronautics, Pipistrel, Jaunt Air Mobility, Beta Technologies, Hyundai Urban Air Mobility, EVE Urban Air Mobility

Recent Developments:

January 23, 2024: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement with Helo Holdings, Inc., (“HHI”), to install the first air taxi charger in the greater New York City region at the company's heliport in Kearny, New Jersey, located just a two minute flight from Manhattan.

December 7, 2023: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it has partnered with ANA Holdings Inc. (“ANA HD”) and Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. (“NRE”), one of Japan's largest real estate developers, on the development of take-off and landing infrastructure, known as vertiports, to support the commercialization of its electric air taxi service across Japan.

EVTOL Aircrafts Market by Lift Technology, 2020-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Vectored Thrust

Multirotor

Lift plus Cruise

EVTOL Aircrafts Market by Propulsion Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Fully Electric

Hybrid

Electric hydrogen

EVTOL Aircrafts Market by System, 2020-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Batteries & Cells

Electric motors/Engines

Aero structures

Avionics

Software

Others

EVTOL Aircrafts Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

North America accounted for the largest market in the EVTOL Aircrafts market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. With the US at the forefront of both regulatory and technological developments, North America has been a major factor in the growth of the EVTOL aircraft market. Numerous American businesses have been actively involved in the development of EVTOL technologies, including well-known aerospace conglomerates and cutting-edge startups. The region's strong ecosystem-which includes research facilities, aerospace expertise, and a benevolent regulatory framework-has been instrumental in stimulating investment and innovation in electric vertical takeoff and landing systems.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyse the global s market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of EVTOL Aircrafts market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global EVTOL Aircrafts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the EVTOL Aircrafts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of EVTOL Aircrafts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

There are several compelling reasons to consider purchasing this report on the global EVTOL Aircrafts Market:

Comprehensive Market Insights: The report provides a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the global EVTOL Aircrafts Market, covering key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It offers valuable insights into market dynamics, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning.

In-Depth Industry Analysis: The report delves into the competitive landscape, market segmentation, and key players' profiles. It presents a thorough assessment of the market's current and future potential, helping businesses identify potential partnerships, acquisitions, or investment opportunities.

Market Size and Forecast: The report includes accurate market sizing and forecasting data, enabling businesses to gauge the market's growth potential and plan their investments accordingly. This data-driven approach assists in optimizing resource allocation and mitigating risks.

Emerging Trends and Innovations: By highlighting emerging trends and innovations in the EVTOL Aircrafts Market, the report equips businesses with valuable foresight. Staying ahead of the curve on technological advancements and consumer preferences can offer a competitive edge.

Regional Analysis: The report examines the EVTOL Aircrafts Market across different regions, providing a comprehensive understanding of regional dynamics and market variations. This information aids businesses in devising region-specific strategies and tapping into high-growth markets.

Regulatory Insights: With an analysis of relevant regulations and policies impacting the EVTOL Aircrafts Market, the report helps businesses navigate compliance requirements and mitigate regulatory risks.

