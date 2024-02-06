Vietnam Hospitals Market Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Vietnam Hospitals Market Report by Ownership (Public, Private), Type (General, Multispecialty, Specialty), Type of Service (In-Patient Services, Out-Patient Services), Bed Capacity (Above 500 Beds, 100-500 Beds, Up to 100 Beds), and Region 2024-2032 “. Vietnam hospitals market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Hospitals Industry:

Growing Population and Aging Demographics:

The rising geriatric population combined with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth in Vietnam. The aging population that is more susceptible to age-related health issues, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer, is driving the demand for specialized healthcare services and facilities. Additionally, the growing population intensifies the need for expanded healthcare infrastructure. This demographic trend is driving the government and private sector to invest in new hospital projects, enhance existing facilities, and adopt advanced medical technologies to cater to the increasing healthcare needs. The focus is not just on expanding capacity but also on improving the quality of care, with a particular emphasis on geriatric and chronic disease management.

Government Initiatives and Healthcare Reforms:

The increasing proactive initiatives and healthcare reforms by the governing body aimed at improving the overall healthcare system are bolstering the market growth. The rising implementation of policies to increase healthcare expenditure aims to ensure broader and more equitable access to healthcare services. These reforms include the expansion of health insurance coverage, incentives for private sector participation in healthcare, and substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure. These efforts are supported by international collaborations and funding from organizations, facilitating advancements in hospital care, medical equipment, and healthcare information technology (IT) systems. These reforms not only improve healthcare delivery but also attract foreign investments and partnerships.

Technological Advancements and Digital Transformation:

Technological advancements and digital transformation are propelling the market growth in the country. The growing emphasis on adopting cutting-edge medical technologies, including telemedicine, electronic health records (EHR), and artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostic tools, to enhance healthcare quality and accessibility is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the integration of AI and machine learning (ML) in diagnostics, patient care, and hospital management systems is improving operational efficiencies and patient outcomes. This digital shift is not only attracting investment but also fostering collaborations with international tech giants and healthcare innovators.

Vietnam Hospitals Market Report Segmentation:

By Ownership:



Public Private

Based on the ownership, the market has been bifurcated into public and private.

By Type:



General

Multispecialty Specialty

On the basis of the type, the market has been categorized into general, multispecialty, and specialty.

By Type of Service:



In-Patient Services Out-Patient Services

Based on the type of service, the market has been segregated into in-patient services and out-patient services.

By Bed Capacity:



Above 500 Beds

100-500 Beds Up to 100 Beds

On the basis of the bed capacity, the market has been divided into above 500 beds, 100-500 beds, and up to 100 beds.

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Hospitals Market Trends:

The growing awareness and commitment towards building eco-friendly and energy-efficient hospitals is positively influencing the market in Vietnam. This approach includes the use of green building materials, renewable energy sources, and waste reduction techniques. The aim is to create healthcare environments that are not only better for patient health and recovery but also minimize the ecological footprint of hospital operations. This trend reflects a broader shift towards sustainability in healthcare infrastructure and is becoming a significant factor in the design and operation of new hospital projects in Vietnam, aligning healthcare facilities with environmental conservation goals.

