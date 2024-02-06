SCADA Market Share, Industry Trends, Top Leaders, Demand & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) ﻿﻿ According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ SCADA Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the

SCADA market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global SCADA market size reached

US$ 21.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 30.8 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 4.2% during 2024-2032 .

SCADA Market Overview :

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a computer-based system used for gathering and analyzing real-time data. It serves as an essential tool for industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, water treatment, and energy to monitor and control industrial processes. The fundamental characteristics of a SCADA system include data collection, network data communication, data presentation, and control functions. These systems are primarily configured with software interfaces that show real-time data through graphical representations like charts and dashboards. Their working mechanism involves a centralized control center that receives data from remote locations and, in turn, can send control commands to field locations.

Global SCADA Market Trends:

The global market is principally driven by the growing need for industrial automation to enhance production efficiency. In line with this, increased adoption in the oil and gas sector for remote monitoring and control is further pushing market growth. Besides this, the integration of cloud computing is optimizing data storage and analytics, creating new growth avenues. Also, the expansion of smart grid technology in the energy sector is significantly impacting the market.

The market is further propelled by regulatory requirements for quality and safety, which necessitate comprehensive data tracking and control. Apart from this, the rising adoption in water and wastewater treatment plants for process optimization is accelerating market momentum. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the demand for resource optimization in manufacturing, advancements in human-machine interface (HMI) technology, the growing importance of data in decision-making processes, and substantial investment in research and development activities.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Alstom

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Iconics Inc.

Elynx Technologies, LLC

Enbase LLC

Globalogix Inductive Automation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Architecture:



Hardware

Software Services

Breakup by Component:



Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Remote Terminal Units (RTU)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Communication Systems Others

Breakup by End-User:



Oil and Gas

Power

Water and Wastewater

Manufacturing

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Pharmaceutical Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India , Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

