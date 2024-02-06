Press Release

Nicox announces presentations at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2024



February 6, 2024 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France

Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced presentations on NCX 470 and NCX 1728 at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2024, a key ophthalmology conference which will be held from May 5 to May 9, 2024 in Seattle, WA, United States.

Abstract/Presentation Title : Tolerability and intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering efficacy following 5-day repeated dosing with NCX 470 0.1% ophthalmic solution, Lumigan® and Rhopressa®: a comparative head-to-head study in rabbits and dogs

Type : Poster Session

Session Title : Tools and advancements in glaucoma diagnosis, monitoring, medications, and lasers

Date : May 6, 2024 from 8:30 am to 10:15 am (U.S. local time)

Presenter : Francesco Impagnatiello, PhD, Nicox Research Institute

NCX 470, a novel NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop, is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Results of Mont Blanc, the first of the two Phase 3 clinical trials, have been announced in October 2022. The second Phase 3 clinical trial, Denali, is currently ongoing, and the results are expected in 2025, based on current recruitment rates.

Abstract/Presentation Title : NCX 1728, a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating avanafil: Formulation development and in vivo testing in a rabbit model of ischemia/reperfusion injury of the optic nerve head and retina

Type : Poster Session

Session Title : Neuroprotection, blood flow, ischemia-reperfusion and aqueous humor dynamics

Date : May 5, 2024 from 3:15 pm to 5:00 pm (U.S. local time)

Presenter : Corinna Galli, PhD, Nicox Research Institute

NCX 1728 is an NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor, the lead compound in a new class of NO-donating molecules based entirely on NO-mediated activity. NCX 1728 is currently under preclinical evaluation for development in retinal conditions.

Nicox Corporate Status Update

The Company estimates it is financed until June 2024, based exclusively on the development of NCX 470. The Company is pursuing licensing and other business development discussions, exploring multiple strategic options and is also discussing with its creditors to restructure its debt.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.

Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.

For more information .

Analyst coverage



Bryan, Garnier & Co Eric Yoo Paris, France

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.

The views expressed by analysts in their coverage of Nicox are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Nicox. Additionally, the information contained in their reports may not be correct or current. Nicox disavows any obligation to correct or to update the information contained in analyst reports.

Contacts

Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

& Head of Corporate Development

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

...

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document may be modified without prior notice. This information includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of the management of Nicox S.A. and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Nicox S.A. and its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents, do not undertake, nor do they have any obligation, to provide updates or to revise any forward-looking statements.

Risks factors which are likely to have a material effect on Nicox's business are presented in section 2.7 of the“Rapport Annuel 2022” and in section 4 of the“Rapport semestriel financier et d'activité 2023” which are available on Nicox's website ().