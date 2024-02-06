Five BJP Leaders In Race For Speaker's Post In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) After the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, JD(U) and BJP leaders have a challenge to remove the current Speaker, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary of the RJD and select a new one.

As per the arrangement between the BJP and the JD(U) the post of Speaker goes to the former. Sources aid that five BJP MLAs are in the race for this post and the final decision will be made by the central leadership of the party.

The first name in the race is Nand Kishore Yadav, who belongs to a backward caste community and also held several ministry portfolios in the past. Yadav, who represents the Patna Sahib seat, is considered to be one of the most intellectual leaders in BJP having good knowledge of parliamentary proceedings.

Nitish Mishra, the son of former chief minister Dr Jagannath Mishra is another MLA who is in the race. He also has a good knowledge of parliamentary proceedings. Mishra represents Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency in Madhubani district and belongs to Brahmin caste.

Sanjay Saraogi, the MLA of Darbhanga, is another name which the BJP top leadership may discuss. He is an aggressive leader and highly qualified. He has been winning elections for the last two decades. He comes from traders (Bania) community which is the core vote bank of BJP.

Former deputy chief minister Renu Devi is also in the queue to become speaker. He comes from the extremely backward caste Nonia. BJP may pick her for the post of speaker.

Janak Singh, the MLA from Taraya Assembly constituency represents the upper caste community in Bihar. He also has good knowledge about parliamentary proceedings. BJP may pick him to woo Rajput caste in Bihar.

At present, Awadh Bihari Choudhary is the Speaker and has not resigned from the post yet. Hence, it will be for the first time in the history of Bihar Assembly that a Speaker will be removed through no-confidence motion.

The vote of trust of the NDA government is scheduled on February 12 and the ruling party leaders will first bring a no-confidence motion against Awadh Bihari Choudhary and then select a new Speaker followed by the vote of trust of Nitish Kumar government.

--IANS

ajk/dpb