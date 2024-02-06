Tuna Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies, Demand & Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Tuna Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global

tuna market outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global tuna market size reached

US$ 43.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 59.8 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032 .

Tuna Market Overview:



Tuna represents a part of the mackerel fish family and is generally found in the temperate and subtropical waters of the Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean. It is enriched with vital nutrients, such as iron, proteins, magnesium, niacin, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, B6, and B12. Tuna also offers various health benefits, including improving the immune system, strengthening bones, lowering blood pressure, preventing the risk of cancer, assisting in weight loss and blood circulation, and inhibiting skin and kidney infections. In addition, it is an essential element of the global fishing scenario and is enjoyed across the globe as fresh-cooked, frozen, canned, and sushi. Almost 60% of the total tuna comes from the West and Central Pacific Ocean (WPCO).

Get Sample Copy of Report at –

Global Tuna Market Trends:

The escalating demand for easy-to-cook, long-lasting, and internationally loved food items, owing to the busy lifestyle and hectic working schedules of individuals, is among the primary factors driving the tuna market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this product, on account of its prolonged shelf-life and ease of transportation over longer distances, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the wide availability of various tuna species, such as skipjack, albacore, bigeye, and yellowfin, and the emerging trend of trying out innovative cuisines among the masses are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the inflating need for fresh and frozen variants that contain a high potassium level to lower blood pressure and the risk of stroke and heart attacks, owing to the rising health consciousness, is expected to bolster the tuna market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Thai Union

Tri Marine Starkist

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Canned

Frozen Fresh

Breakup by Species:



Skipjack

Yellowfin

Albacore

Bigeye Bluefin

Production Breakup by Region:



Japan

Indonesia

Philippines

Taiwan P.C.

Republic of Korea

Spain Others

Consumption Breakup by Region:



Japan

USA

Republic of Korea

China

Taiwan P.C.

European Union Others

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

