Crane Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Strategies, Outlook & Forecast 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled

“Crane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global

crane market outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global crane market size reached

US$ 51.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 78.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 4% during 2024-2032 .

Crane Market Overview:



Cranes are vital mechanical devices used in various industries for lifting, lowering, and moving heavy loads with precision. These machines are essential in construction, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics, playing a pivotal role in the execution of large-scale projects. They come in multiple types, including mobile cranes, tower cranes, crawler cranes, and overhead cranes, each designed for specific tasks and environments. Mobile cranes offer flexibility and mobility, ideal for projects requiring frequent movement. Tower cranes are a staple in high-rise construction due to their exceptional height and lifting capacity.

Crawler cranes, with their tracked system, provide stability on uneven terrains. In contrast, overhead cranes are integral in manufacturing and warehouse operations for their ability to move goods along a fixed path. These machines are valued for their ability to handle diverse weight ranges and reach varying heights, significantly enhancing efficiency and safety in operations. The integration of advanced technologies, like hydraulic systems and computer-aided controls, has further improved their precision, reliability, and ease of operation, making cranes indispensable tools in modern industrial and construction activities.

Global Crane Market Trends:

The global crane market is majorly driven by the expansion of the construction industry, particularly in developing countries. This can be supported by the increasing number of infrastructure projects and high-rise constructions. Urbanization and industrialization trends are further contributing to this growth, as new cities and industrial facilities require extensive construction activities. Along with this, the technological advancements in crane design and operation, such as the integration of telematics, automation, and remote-control systems, are favoring the market. These innovations enhance operational efficiency and improve safety standards, a critical aspect in heavy lifting operations.

In addition, investments in renewable energy projects, such as wind farms, which require heavy lifting equipment for turbine installation, are providing a boost to the market. In the logistics and transportation sector, the increasing global trade activities necessitate efficient cargo handling equipment, further escalating the demand for cranes. Moreover, the shift towards rental services for heavy equipment, including cranes, is providing flexibility and cost-effectiveness for small and medium-sized enterprises. Therefore, this is significantly supporting the market. Apart from this, government initiatives and investments in infrastructure development, such as roads, bridges, and ports, are propelling the market. In confluence with this, the growing emphasis on safety regulations in the construction and industrial sectors is leading to the adoption of more advanced and compliant crane models. Furthermore, the development of specialized cranes designed for specific industries, such as offshore, mining, and marine operations, is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Cargotec

Konecranes

Liebherr-International

Manitowoc

Terex

XCMG Group

American Crane and Equipment

Badger Equipment

Broderson

IHI Construction Machinery

Link-Belt Construction Equipment Kobelco Cranes

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Mobile Cranes

Marine And Port Cranes Fixed Cranes

Breakup by Application:



Construction And Infrastructure

Mining

Oil And Gas Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

