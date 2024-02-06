Mushroom Market Size, Growth, Trends Analysis, Segmentation, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global

The global mushroom market size reached

US$ 67.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 116.8 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2032 .

Mushroom Market Overview:



Mushroom, a diverse and vital group in the global food sector, is an edible fungus known for its distinctive flavors and nutritional benefits. It ranges from commonly consumed varieties such as Button, Shiitake, and Portobello to exotic types such as Truffles and Morels. Each variety offers unique tastes and textures, making mushrooms a versatile ingredient in culinary traditions worldwide. Besides its gastronomic appeal, it is highly valued for its health benefits. It is low in calories yet rich in essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. This nutritional profile positions mushrooms as a suitable food choice for health-conscious consumers and those seeking plant-based alternatives.

Additionally, it has been recognized for its medicinal properties and used in various traditional and modern therapies. Its eco-friendly nature, as it can be cultivated on organic waste, and its efficiency in converting nutrients into edible biomass adds to its appeal. These aspects, combined with ongoing culinary innovations and the growing trend of gourmet cooking, are elevating mushrooms from a niche product to a globally consumed food item.

Global Mushroom Market Trends:

The global mushroom market is majorly driven by rising health consciousness among consumers, which is increasing the demand for mushrooms, given their nutritional value and potential health benefits. This trend can be supported by the growing popularity of plant-based diets and meat substitutes, where mushrooms are favored for their meat-like texture and umami flavor. Along with this, the culinary versatility of mushrooms, making them a favored ingredient in diverse cuisines, is contributing to their increased consumption. In addition, technological advancements in mushroom cultivation are enhancing yield and quality, leading to a more consistent and reliable supply. Therefore, this is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the expansion of organic mushroom farming, due to consumer preference for organic and sustainably-produced food, is significantly supporting the market. The mushroom industry is also benefiting from increased awareness and interest in exotic and specialty mushrooms, which are gaining popularity for their unique flavors and potential health benefits.

Apart from this, supermarkets and hypermarkets, with their wide variety of mushroom products, are making it easier for consumers to access different types of mushrooms. The food service industry, particularly restaurants and fast-food chains, is innovating with mushroom-based dishes, further stimulating market growth. In confluence with this, government initiatives promoting mushroom cultivation as a sustainable and economically viable agricultural practice are also positively impacting the market. Furthermore, the growing trend of home cooking and gourmet cooking, partly influenced by social media and cooking shows, is creating a positive market outlook.

