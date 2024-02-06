Vietnam Commercial Real Estate Market Report 2024 | Upcoming Trends, Demand, Growth And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Vietnam Commercial Real Estate Market Report by Type (Offices, Retail, Industrial, Logistics, Multi-family, Hospitality), and Region 2024-2032 “. Vietnam commercial real estate market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.18% during

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Commercial Real Estate Industry:

Increasing Interest in Sustainable and Green Developments:

The rising awareness and interest in sustainability and green development represent one of the crucial factors propelling the market growth in Vietnam. The increasing demand for eco-friendly buildings and infrastructures that incorporate sustainable practices, driven by both environmental concerns and the desire for cost efficiencies over time, is supporting the market growth. This trend is visible in the growing number of buildings seeking green certifications. Developers are focusing on creating energy-efficient buildings with lower carbon footprints, which is not only environmentally responsible but also appeals to multinational corporations and environment-conscious tenants. This shift towards sustainability is also supported by the policies and initiatives of the governing body aimed at promoting green building practices.

Technology Sector and E-Commerce Demand:

The rising emergence of e-commerce is transforming traditional retail dynamics, leading to an increased demand for logistics and warehouse facilities. Online shopping is becoming more prevalent, driving the need for sophisticated supply chain and distribution networks, which in turn drives the development of large-scale logistics parks and distribution centers, particularly in and around major urban and industrial hubs. Additionally, the technology sector is catalyzing the demand for modern, high-tech office spaces that can accommodate the needs of tech companies and startups. The integration of smart building technologies and sustainable design in new commercial developments is gaining traction as businesses prioritize sustainability and innovation. This technological evolution not only shapes the type of commercial properties in demand but also how they are developed and managed.

Government Policies and Legal Reforms:

The increasing implementation of policies and legal reforms is impelling the market growth in the country. These reforms aimed at creating a more transparent and favorable investment climate. Additionally, the relaxation of laws related to foreign ownership of property is opening doors for more international investors. This change is particularly significant in the high-end property segment, where there is a noticeable increase in foreign buyers and renters. Moreover, the growing commitment of the country to upgrade infrastructure, such as improving transportation networks and urban amenities, is positively influencing the market. These efforts not only enhance the attractiveness of urban areas for living and business but also increase the value of real estate in these improved locales.

Vietnam Commercial Real Estate Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Offices

Retail

Industrial

Logistics

Multi-family Hospitality

Based on the type, the market has been classified into offices, retail, industrial, logistics, multi-family, and hospitality.

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.

Vietnam Commercial Real Estate Market Trends:

The rising need for flexible, cost-effective office solutions due to the increasing number of startups, freelancers, and small businesses, alongside the expanding presence of multinational companies, is strengthening the market growth. Co-working spaces cater to this need by providing shared work environments that offer not just physical resources but also opportunities for networking and collaboration. Major cities are seeing a rise in such spaces, which are becoming hubs for innovation and community-building among professionals. This trend reflects a broader shift in work culture and is attracting significant attention from investors and real estate developers.

