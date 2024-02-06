Gate Driver IC Market Size, Share, Growth And Forecast To 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Gate Driver IC Market Report by Transistor Type (MOSFET, IGBT), Semiconductor Material (Si, SiC, GaN), Mode of Attachment (On-Chip, Discrete), Isolation Technique (Magnetic Isolation, Capacitive Isolation, Optical Isolation), Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the gate driver IC market share . The global market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Gate Driver IC Industry:

Increasing Adoption of Power Electronics:

Various industries, including automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics, are shifting toward electrification to meet energy efficiency and sustainability goals. This transition involves the use of power electronic devices like inverters, converters, and motor drives, which require gate driver ICs for efficient operation. In addition, gate driver ICs play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of power electronic systems. They enable precise control of switching devices, reducing energy losses, and improving overall system performance.

High-Efficiency Requirements:

Achieving high efficiency in power electronic systems requires precise control of power switches, such as MOSFETs and IGBTs. Gate driver ICs enable accurate and rapid switching of these devices, minimizing switching losses and improving overall efficiency. Inefficient switching in power electronics can result in energy wastage in the form of heat generation and power losses. Gate driver ICs play a critical role in reducing these losses by ensuring that power switches operate at their optimal performance levels.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs):

Electric vehicles (EVs) feature complex powertrain systems that require precise control of electric motors, inverters, and converters. Gate driver ICs play a crucial role in controlling the switching of power devices within these systems, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency. Besides this, gate driver ICs enable efficient and precise control of the electric motor in an EV. This results in smoother acceleration, regenerative braking, and overall improved driving experience. High efficiency in motor control is essential for extending the range of the vehicle and conserving energy.

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)



Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mouser Electronics (TTI Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Onsemi

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rohm Semiconductor

Semtech Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated Toshiba Corporation.

Gate Driver IC Market Report Segmentation:

By Transistor Type:



MOSFET IGBT

MOSFET represents the largest segment due to its widespread use in power electronics, particularly in applications, such as motor drives, inverters, and converters.

By Semiconductor Material:



Si

SiC GaN

Si accounts for the majority of the market share owing to its established presence in the semiconductor industry and its compatibility with a wide range of applications, including gate driver ICs.

By Mode of Attachment:



On-Chip Discrete

Discrete exhibits a clear dominance in the market driven by the growing demand for individual gate driver ICs for precise control of discrete power components like MOSFETs and IGBTs.

By Isolation Technique:



Magnetic Isolation

Capacitive Isolation Optical Isolation

Optical isolation holds the biggest market share as it offers superior isolation performance and reliability in high-voltage applications, making it the preferred choice for safety-critical systems.

By Application:



Residential

Industrial Commercial

Based on the application, the market has been classified into residential, industrial, and commercial.

Regional Insights:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the gate driver IC market on account of the thriving automotive sector and rising demand for energy-efficient solutions.

Global Gate Driver IC Market Trends:

The adoption of wide-bandgap semiconductor materials, such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN), is increasing, and gate driver ICs are evolving to complement these materials for enhanced power electronics efficiency.

Industries are focusing on automating processes, leading to a rising need for gate driver ICs in motor control and power management applications.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

