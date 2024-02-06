Inflight Catering Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth Rate, Industry Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Inflight Catering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global inflight catering market size reached US$ 13.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Inflight Catering Industry:

Expectations for Quality and Diversity in Inflight Meals:

Travelers are more health-conscious and culturally diverse, leading to heightened expectations for the quality and variety of inflight meals. They are seeking options that are not only nutritious but also cater to various dietary needs and preferences, such as vegan, gluten-free, and regional cuisines. This shift is encouraging airlines and catering services to innovate and diversify their food offerings, investing in quality ingredients and specialized menus. This focus on enhancing the in-flight dining experience not only satisfies people but also serves as a competitive differentiator for airlines.

Collaborations and Partnerships:

The strategic collaborations and partnerships between airlines, catering companies, and renowned chefs or brands are aiming to enhance the quality and prestige of inflight dining experiences. The airlines can offer signature dishes and unique menus by partnering with celebrity chefs or well-known culinary brands, elevating the inflight dining experience to a level comparable with fine dining. These partnerships not only improve the quality of meals but also serve as effective marketing tools, enhancing the brand image and attractiveness.

Technological Advancements:

The in-flight catering industry is integrating technology to improve efficiency and passenger satisfaction. This includes automated ordering systems and predictive analytics for anticipating passenger meal preferences and using artificial intelligence (AI) for inventory management and logistics. This adoption helps to reduce waste, optimize supply chain management, and ensure the timely provision of meals tailored to specific flights and passenger demographics. The resulting cost savings and operational efficiencies are key factors propelling the market forward as airlines seek to deliver high-quality service while managing costs effectively.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Inflight Catering Industry:



AAS Catering Co. Ltd

Abby's Catering

Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Cathay Pacific Airways)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Emirates Flight Catering (The Emirates Group)

Flying Food Group

Gategroup

Jetfinity

KLM Catering Services Schiphol

LSG Sky Chefs (Lufthansa AG)

Sats Ltd. (Singapore Airlines)

Saudi Airlines Catering Universal Weather and Aviation Inc.

Inflight Catering Market Report Segmentation:

By Food Type:



Meals

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverages Others

Meals represent the largest share in the market due to their widespread preference among passengers for complete and satisfying meal options during their flights.

By Flight Service Type:



Full-Service Carriers Low-Cost Carriers

Low-cost carriers accounted for the largest market share due to their cost-effective approach and widespread presence in the aviation industry.

By Aircraft Seating Class:



Economy Class

Business Class First Class

On the basis of aircraft seating class, the market has been divided into economy class and business class.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific holds a dominant position in the market due to its robust aviation industry growth, increasing passenger traffic, and expanding airline fleets in the region.

Global Inflight Catering Market Trends:

The adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices, such as reducing food waste through better planning and portion control, using biodegradable or recyclable packaging, and sourcing ingredients from local, sustainable farms. This shift towards sustainability not only appeals to environmentally aware passengers but also aligns with global efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry.

Furthermore, the employment of advanced technology and data analytics in menu planning and meal preparation is rapidly becoming a trend. This allows airlines and catering companies to utilize data gathered from passenger preferences, past meal choices, and even flight and route specifics to tailor their meal offerings more accurately. This technology-driven approach enables more personalized and efficient service, enhancing the passenger experience while also streamlining operations.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

