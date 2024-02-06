European Stocks Dip Amid US Rate Cut Uncertainty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European stock markets mostly saw declines on Monday, influenced by growing skepticism around a potential US interest rate cut in March.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell , in a CBS interview, suggested a March rate cut is unlikely, cooling investor optimism.



In Paris, the CAC-40 index slightly fell by 0.03%, closing at 16,904.06 points.



London's FTSE-100 and Frankfurt's DAX also experienced minor drops, reflecting cautious investor sentiment across Europe.



Particularly, Casino's shares dropped by 4.41% amid doubts about its restructuring, affecting its performance on the Paris stock exchange.







Milan stocks rise as Unicredit shares surge 8.10% on dividend and buyback plan, boosting confidence in Italian banks.



This mixed market response underscores the intricate relationship between central bank policies, investor expectations, and market dynamics.



Powell's cautionary stance on US monetary policy highlights the global market's sensitivity to interest rate discussions, directly impacting European stock valuations.



Moreover, casino and Unicredit highlight corporate influence on stocks, reflecting broader economic themes of restructuring and shareholder returns.



In summary, global markets link as central bank choices influence global stocks, revealing the delicate balance of expectations, policies, and indicators.

MENAFN06022024007421016031ID1107813982