Fed Chair Comments Drive Dollar Up In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, the US dollar saw gains against the Brazilian real, briefly exceeding 5.00 reais.



This spike followed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and US economic indicators, suggesting a US interest rate cut might not occur in March.



The spot dollar ended at 4.9818 reais, marking a 0.32% rise. Throughout February, it has gained 0.88%.



At Brazil's B3, the nearest dollar futures contract was up 0.17% at 4.9925 reais.



The upward trend started Sunday after Powell called for caution regarding the Fed's interest rate cuts. He emphasized waiting to see if inflation consistently drops to 2%.



This stance pushed US Treasury yields up as investors adjusted their expectations to a May rather than a March rate cut, boosting the dollar against other currencies.







The dollar's rise intensified with the ISM Services PMI report showing an increase, indicating the US service sector's growth.



This data further delayed expectations of an imminent US rate cut, reinforcing the dollar's strength.

Market Insights

Jefferson Rugik from Correparti Corretora highlighted Powell's interview and the robust ISM Services data as keys to the dollar's Monday performance.



He noted the Fed's focus on controlling inflation through interest rates.



The dollar fluctuated from a low of 4.9688 reais to a high of 5.0190 reais after the ISM release.



With the dollar breaching 5.00 reais, market players sold off, pulling the rates back down. This matched a decline in Brazil's future interest rates later in the day.



Globally, the dollar advanced against major and emerging market currencies by the afternoon.



By 17:13 (Brasília time), the dollar index rose 0.44% to 104.500.



The Central Bank of Brazil successfully sold all 16,000 offered currency swap contracts, rolling over April's expirations earlier that morning.



In short, this event underscores the interconnectedness of global economic policies, market reactions, and the intricate dynamics of currency valuation.

