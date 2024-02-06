Key Trends In Commodities This Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week features crucial earnings from oil giants BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE, along with Bunge Global SA, Orsted A/S, and ArcelorMittal SA.



Traders in the agricultural sector are keenly awaiting the USDA's monthly report on global supply and demand, focusing especially on the South American soybean harvest.



President Biden's recent decision to freeze new LNG export licenses has drawn significant criticism in the US.



Let's delve into five critical charts that will shape the commodity markets this week.

LNG Controversy

The debate heats up over President Biden 's LNG decision, with calls for a policy reversal growing louder.







Toby Rice, CEO of EQT Corp., is set to express his concerns before a House subcommittee, emphasizing the negative impact on emissions and global energy security.



A Senate hearing, led by Joe Manchin, will further scrutinize the decision, which Exxon Mobil Corp.'s CFO Kathy Mikells has labeled a "mistake."



This halt affects LNG companies that need US export approval to countries without free trade agreements, which is essential for advancing projects and securing funding.



Wood Mackenzie urges permit extensions by 2027, aligning with pending projects' capacities in non-free trade nations.

Shale Sector Optimism

The US shale industry enjoys relatively low drilling costs this year, despite a rise in labor costs.



High oil and gas wages challenge shale explorers to boost efficiency with fewer drilling and fracking teams for cost-effectiveness.

Agricultural Watch

Soybean futures in Chicago feel the pressure from slow US exports and Brazil's competition, expected to yield its second-largest harvest.



This anticipation supports a projected 12% increase in South American production to a record 217.3 million metric tons.



The upcoming USDA report on Thursday is eagerly anticipated for the latest insights on foreign crops.

Metals Market

Spot gold trades sideways above $2,000 an ounce as the market evaluates Federal Reserve policy directions.



Gold-backed ETFs have seen eight consecutive months of capital outflows, suggesting a cautious investor stance.



However, the World Gold Council anticipates a potential mid-year shift, spurred by expected central bank rate cuts and current geopolitical risks.

Maritime Shifts

Maritime traffic near the Cape of Good Hope remains high as vessels bypass Red Sea transit risks.









Despite higher costs, the alternative route's popularity rises. CMA CGM SA suspends Red Sea operations due to militant threats.



Interconnected are global policies, market reactions, and commodity prices. Each development matters in the broader economic landscape, emphasizing their significance.













MENAFN06022024007421016031ID1107813980