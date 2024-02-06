Brazil Expands Beef Exports To Canada

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has successfully broadened its beef export regions to Canada, a significant move that enhances its standing in the global meat market.









CFIA authorizes imports from six Brazilian states recognized as foot-and-mouth disease-free by the World Organization for Animal Health.



Acre, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Amazonas, and Mato Grosso can now export beef to Canada , emphasizing quality and adherence to health standards.









In 2024, the Brazilian beef industry anticipates continued growth, driven by robust export prospects and a resurgence in domestic consumption.



The industry's global reach, catering to varied international demands, positions Brazil well for further expansion.







Despite a modest increase, internal beef consumption is expected to rise, supported by stabilized inflation and slight GDP growth.



This recovery follows a period of decline, signaling positive momentum for the industry.



Additionally, supply dynamics indicate a potential increase in available beef volume, which could lead to price adjustments.



Dairy challenges may increase beef supply as financial pressures could lead to culling less productive cows in the sector.



This strategic move into the Canadian market, alongside favorable economic conditions, signifies a key achievement for Brazil's agricultural sector.



It mirrors Brazilian farmers' continual dedication to high sanitary standards and the nation's ability to meet stringent international trade requirements.









Brazil solidifies its global beef market presence, promising growth and economic opportunities domestically and internationally in the sector.



This benefits Brazil's agriculture and contributes to the global meat supply chain, ensuring diverse, quality supplies for international markets.













MENAFN06022024007421016031ID1107813976