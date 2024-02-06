Ibovespa Edges Higher Amid Corporate News

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, the Ibovespa index saw gains, moving against Wall Street's downward trend despite Vale's share decrease.



It closed up 0.37% at 127,650.82 points ($25,530.16), aiming to recover from a weak start to the year after a 4.79% drop in January.



Market watchers noted Jerome Powell's, the Fed Chair's, comments on US interest rates and economic strength.



He advocated for caution, suggesting a pause to confirm if inflation would consistently decrease to 2%, hinting at a delay in US monetary easing until after March.



The ISM Services PMI's rise from 50.5 to 53.4 in January supports views of a robust US economy.







This index, indicating service sector growth, underscores the sector's importance to the economy.



Corporate developments also influenced Ibovespa . The merger between Arezzo and Grupo Soma drew attention, with plans to expand their market presence.



The merger combines 34 brands and 2,056 stores, reflecting a significant retail force.



Following the merger news, Arezzo and Grupo Soma shares fell by 5.61% and 6.87%, respectively.



Additionally, the local market focused on the latest earnings season.



BTG Pactual and BB Seguridade reported profits of R$2.8 billion ($560 million) and R$2.1 billion ($420 million), respectively.



Vale's shares fell further due to iron ore price pressures and leadership uncertainties, with a delay in announcing a new CEO.



Petrobras shares, however, increased by 0.54%, aligning with oil price movements. Technical analysis suggests the Ibovespa might test the 126,000-point ($25,200) support level again.



Despite mixed short-term indicators, a head-and-shoulders pattern could emerge if the index falls below this support.



Immediate resistance at 128,200 points, targets at 130,800 and 134,200 points illustrate the intricate link between market sentiments, actions, and indicators.

