Lucidlink Demonstrates Commitment To Secure Media Workflows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , pioneers in enabling instant access to data and real-time collaboration for the world's most creative companies, has completed its Systems and Organization Controls (SOC 2), Type II audit, and has completed the TPN Blue Shield certification by the Trusted Partner Network (TPN). These certifications recognize LucidLink's commitment to providing secure and reliable file transfer solutions for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, helping creatives work collaboratively to create award-winning programs such as The Bear and Oscar-winning movies such as The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse.

LucidLink Filespace technology, with its secure "Zero-Knowledge" encryption model, exceeds industry compliance standards. This ensures that neither LucidLink nor storage providers can access customer data, providing a safe operating environment for sensitive workloads across all M&E segments.

Developed by the American Institute of Chartered Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance framework designed to ensure the effectiveness of a company's security policies and procedures. LucidLink's SOC 2 audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance , a leading security and compliance attestation provider for B2B SaaS companies worldwide.

TPN is an industry-driven global security consortium that aims to standardize security requirements and assessments for the M&E supply chain. The TPN Blue Shield certification affirms that LucidLink has met the organization's stringent requirements to safeguard valuable media assets.

In an era where M&E companies increasingly rely on cloud-based technologies, LucidLink's SOC 2 and TPN certifications become crucial assets. Cloud technology facilitates streamlined workflows, remote collaboration, and improved content delivery to global audiences. As organizations migrate to the cloud, data security becomes paramount for sustaining operations and maintaining stakeholder trust. SOC 2, Type II, and TPN compliance are gold standards for proving a company's capability to safeguard confidential customer information.

Gregory Tomczyk, Vice President of IT at LucidLink, emphasizes the company's dedication to data security: "Data security is a fundamental tenant to LucidLink's mindset and operating model. We continually strive to protect our clients from current and emerging threats. We recognize that our customers' data is their most valuable asset and are committed to applying relevant industry standards across our products and services adhering to the highest international compliance standards. We can demonstrate this commitment by achieving SOC 2, Type II compliance, and TPN Blue Shield certification."

About LucidLink

LucidLink has created an award-winning storage collaboration platform that enables creative professionals to work together seamlessly from anywhere. This cloud-based SaaS product connects remote teams instantly to project files of any type and size. LucidLink's solution is designed for workflows involving huge files, massive data sets, and real-time collaboration. Used in industries like media and entertainment, advertising, retail, architecture, news, and sports, LucidLink helps teams optimize productivity, costs, and creativity for today's workforce. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, LucidLink has an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, and remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia.

