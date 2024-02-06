THXNET. Announces Silver Sponsorship At TEAMZ WEB3/AI SUMMIT TOKYO 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, JAPAN, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THXNET. ( ), part of THXLAB, a leading innovator in the blockchain and web3-as-a-Service technology space, is proud to announce its Silver Sponsorship at the TEAMZ WEB3/AI SUMMIT TOKYO 2024. This prestigious event, focusing on the synergy of WEB3 and AI, is scheduled for April 13-14, 2024, at the Toranomon Hills Forum in Tokyo.





THXNET. is set to showcase its latest advancements in Web3 technology, particularly its pioneering Hybrid Blockchain Infrastructure. This state-of-the-art platform is a testament to THXNET.'s commitment to revolutionizing the blockchain space. The highlight of THXNET.'s showcase will be the demonstration of how its blockchain can support AI players in integrating with Web3 aspects, paving the way for new possibilities in digital technology. Besides syncing the synergies between Web3 and AI, THXNET. will also showcase its cutting-edge tool, resources and service offerings to support enterprises and projects to transition into Web3 seamlessly through its Web3-as-a-Service (Web3-aaS) model.

By participating in this summit as a Silver Sponsor, THXNET. aims to share its insights and engage with other industry leaders in shaping the future of technology. This event is an ideal platform for THXNET. to demonstrate how its innovative solutions are contributing to the evolving landscape of digital innovation. THXNET. will showcase its latest products at their booth at the summit and keen to explore synergies and opportunities to embark on the Web3 journey with new potential partners.

"We are thrilled to present our ground-breaking Hybrid Blockchain Infrastructure and Web3-as-a-Service tools at the TEAMZ WEB3/AI SUMMIT," said Aro Kondo, Co-Founder & CEO at THXNET. "Our technology is not just advancing blockchain infrastructure (Web3-aaS) but also creating new opportunities for AI integration in the Web3 ecosystem. Furthermore, our platform supports tech-engineers such as AI Developers to quickly integrate blockchain into their product even without having much blockchain tech-knowledge or experience "

THXNET. poised itself as Japan's next leading blockchain infrastructure & Web3-aaS provider having launched its Layer 0 and Layer 1 blockchain mainnet successfully last June. Recently, the company has also launched its much anticipated Resource-Centre mobile app THXCONNECT, a one-stop portal for tools, APIs, and communication channels for Developers to navigate THXNET. infrastructure. Furthermore, THXNET. boasts over 20+ projects use-cases and supporting over 130,000+ wallets built on its infrastructure. The TEAMZ WEB3/AI SUMMIT will be the perfect event avenue for the company to meet more projects and aspiring enterprises hoping to get into Web3.

The TEAMZ WEB3/AI SUMMIT promises to be a landmark event, featuring over 120 speakers and more than 100 exhibitors, drawing a global audience to discuss the future of WEB3 and AI. Past speakers includes:



Tim Draper (Founder / Draper Associates)

Masaaki Taira (Former Vice Minister of the Cabinet Office)

Yuzo Kano (President / bitFlyer Blockchain, Inc.)

Ciara Sun (Founder / C2 VENTURES)

Hironao Kunimitsu (Representative Director / Financier, Inc.)

Kensuke Amo (Managing Executive Officer / Coincheck K.K.) Yoshiaki Ueno (Executive Officer / Group CDO and General Manager / Corporate Planning Department / Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

And many more...

Past sponsors includes LINE, Microsoft Japan, IBM, Fujitsu, animoca BRANDS, NTV WANDS, Zaif, STEP'N, Accenture, Deloitte Tohmatsu, DMM Bitcoin, Quoine, Litecoin, HUBLOT, LOOT a DOG, Chingari and many more...

THXNET. invites all attendees to visit their booth to explore the future of blockchain and AI integration.

For more information on the TEAMZ WEB3/AI SUMMIT TOKYO 2024, please visit

For more information about THXNET, please visit its:

Website:

Twitter / X:

LinkedIn:

MEDIA CONTACT

Ken | CMO at THXNET.

E-mail: ...

SOURCE : THXNET. | THXLAB