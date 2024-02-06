Arora Hotels Join Room To Reward

(MENAFN- Pressat) Room to Reward are delighted to announce Arora Hotels as the latest hospitality group to join the unique charity. Five properties in the group have pledged to donate breaks in unsold rooms to enable nominated volunteers from charities and communities across the U.K. to enjoy some rest and relaxation.

“We are thrilled to be joining Room to Reward,” said Sanjay Arora, Chief Operating Officer.“It's such a simple thing to be part of and enables us to put our unsold rooms to great use. We look forward to welcoming some Hidden Heroes to Arora properties soon.”

Arora Hotels is one of the largest private owner operator of hotels in the U.K. with a portfolio including InterContinental London – The O2 and Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Arora Hotels to the Room to Reward journey,” said Adam Terpening, the charity's Director.“It gives the nominated volunteers even more wonderful options for their well-earned break. We are hugely grateful for the fantastic support.”

Founded in 2015, Room to Reward now works with over 800 hotels across the U.K and Republic of Ireland. Over 3000 volunteers from more than 850 charities, community groups and voluntary organisations have been nominated for a break in recognition of their dedication and commitment. Collectively, hotels have donated almost £1million worth of breaks in rooms that would otherwise sit empty and unsold.

To find out more about Arora Hotels, visit: thearoragroup/business/hotels .

To find out more about Room to Reward, the hotels and charities involved and stories from some of the volunteers nominated, visit: .