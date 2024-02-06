Bestagents Proudly Announces The Recipients Of Its Top Real Estate Professionals For 2024.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.

From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client's needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients' individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Lester Boring, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Realty, Gambrills, Maryland

Christine Healy, Realtor, RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, Western Pennsylvania

Devon Wilson-Torres, Realtor, List + Market Realty, Scottsdale, Arizona

Pat Tasker, Realtor, Shorewest, REALTORS®, Germantown, Wisconsin

Kelly Jones, Realtor, Partners Realty Group, LLC, Bloomington, Indiana

Sara Daugherty, Realtor, Mpire Real Estate And Rentals, Lehigh Acres, Florida

Bill Lutts, Realtor, Align Right Realty Infinity, Cincinnati, Ohio

Yvonne Brown, Realtor, Southern Love Realty Brokered by eXp Realty, LLC, Savannah, Georgia

Shelly Dawson, Realtor, Dawson Home Group associated with Compass Real Estate, Nashville, Tennessee

Christine Gulley, Realtor, Colorado Home Realty (CHR), Littleton, Colorado

Rob Ertel, Realtor, Keller Williams Indy Metro North, Carmel, Indiana

Eileen Rivera, Realtor, HomeTrust Realty Group, Lutz, Florida

Deena Bouchier, Realtor, Compass, Chappaqua, New York

Kaeth Zachary, Realtor, Curtis & Sons Inc., Realtors, Nevada, Missouri

Ann Hayward, Realtor, Coastal Choice Realty, LLC, Panama City, Florida

David Millard, Realtor, Spark Realty, LLC, Murray, Utah

Carlos Cumber, Realtor, Long & Foster Fells Point Baltimore, MD - Realty, Washington, D.C.

Rachel Amato, Realtor, Century 21 Your Way, Chelmsford, Massachusetts

Chantal Gingras, Realtor, Florida Realty Agency, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Allison Barnett, Realtor, The Barnett Realty Group, Epique Realty, Marietta, Georgia

Sham Reddy, Realtor, Howard Hanna, Centerville, Ohio

Carmen Andrew, Realtor, The Weitzel Home Team, Bellingham, Washington

Ariel Jones, Realtor, Mill Creek Residential Trust, Denver, Colorado

Janet Culpepper, Realtor, Triplett Realty Services, Forest, Mississippi

Megan Colyer, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Premier Group, Washington, Missouri

Jennifer Woomer, Realtor, VSD Realty, LLC, Chesterland, Ohio

Dylan Slater, Realtor, CENTURY 21 AllPoints Realty, Branford, Connecticut

Dawn Cramer, Realtor, Malfer & Associates | Compass Realty Group, Kansas City, Missouri

Whitney Sharpe, Realtor, Southern Classic Realtors, Athens, Georgia

Taina Rodriguez Guzman, Realtor, Elevate Real Estate Brokers, LLC, Tampa, Florida

Georgia Usry, Realtor, DeLoach Sotheby's International Realty, St. Simons Island, Georgia

Emoly Walters, Realtor, Sage Sotheby's International Realty, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Karen Riley, Realtor, Keller Williams United Home Group, Kailua, Hawaii

Tannassia Takawira, Realtor, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Lakewood, Colorado

Mayra Nieves, GRI, CDPE, CIPS, NAHREP, Realtor, LPT Realty, Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida

Wayne Munnings Jr., Realtor, Virtual Properties Realty, Duluth, Georgia

Danielle Morcos, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Realty, Danville, California

Illana Cohen, Realtor, Keller Williams Realty Services, Boca Raton, Florida

Henry Williams, ASHI Certified Inspector, HomeTeam Inspection Service, Peachtree City, Georgia

Delight Davis, Realtor, Paxton Real Estate, Levelland, Texas

Sara Milko, Realtor, Harvey Goodman, Steubenville, Ohio

Michele Worden, Realtor, Lifestyles Luxury Living, Coral Springs, Florida

Antonio Semiao, Realtor, Century 21 Semiao & Associates, Kearny, New Jersey

Bobbi Jo Barnes, Realtor, simpliHOM, Nashville, Tennessee

Aubrey Tilson, Realtor, The Freeman-Tilson Group at Crye-Leike Realtors, Memphis, Tennessee

Robert Izquierdo, Realtor, Dalton Wade Real Estate Group, Saint Petersburg, Florida

Anthony Sheppard, Realtor, First Weber Oshkosh, Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Nazan Kirdar, Realtor, Long & Foster Chevy Chase Circle Washington, DC - Realty, Washington, DC

Amy Schrader, Realtor, EXP Realty, LLC, Salem, Oregon

Kristina Philbin, Realtor, Infinity Home Team at eXp Realty, Great Plains, Nebraska

Michele Sanchez, CBR, Realtor, Signature Premier Properties, Miller Place, New York

Mia Baldini, Realtor, Century 21 Baldini Realty, San Francisco, California

David Patsel, Realtor, Napier Realtors ERA, Colonial Heights, Virginia

Kenya J. Johnson, Realtor, The Agency HAUS, Ridgeland, Mississippi

Darling Yaj, Realtor, Bridge Realty, Bloomington, Minnesota

William (Bill) Britt, Realtor, Exit Real Estate Experts, Old Hickory, Tennessee

Ryan Bard, Realtor, RE/MAX Results, Duluth, Minnesota

Ryan Murray, Realtor, Charles Rutenberg Realty, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sondra Allen, Realtor, The Barba Group at Keller Williams West Monmouth, Morganville, New Jersey

Rebecca Manchester, Realtor, Redfin, Rehoboth, Massachusetts

Emily Laursen, Realtor, BellaBay Realty, Grand Rapids, Michigan

John Mendez, Realtor, Realty One Group Heartland, Tinley Park, Illinois

Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.