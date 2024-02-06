Bestagents Proudly Announces The Recipients Of Its Top Real Estate Professionals For 2024.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)
This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.
From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client's needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients' individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.
Lester Boring, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Realty, Gambrills, Maryland
Christine Healy, Realtor, RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions, Western Pennsylvania
Devon Wilson-Torres, Realtor, List + Market Realty, Scottsdale, Arizona
Pat Tasker, Realtor, Shorewest, REALTORS®, Germantown, Wisconsin
Kelly Jones, Realtor, Partners Realty Group, LLC, Bloomington, Indiana
Sara Daugherty, Realtor, Mpire Real Estate And Rentals, Lehigh Acres, Florida
Bill Lutts, Realtor, Align Right Realty Infinity, Cincinnati, Ohio
Yvonne Brown, Realtor, Southern Love Realty Brokered by eXp Realty, LLC, Savannah, Georgia
Shelly Dawson, Realtor, Dawson Home Group associated with Compass Real Estate, Nashville, Tennessee
Christine Gulley, Realtor, Colorado Home Realty (CHR), Littleton, Colorado
Rob Ertel, Realtor, Keller Williams Indy Metro North, Carmel, Indiana
Eileen Rivera, Realtor, HomeTrust Realty Group, Lutz, Florida
Deena Bouchier, Realtor, Compass, Chappaqua, New York
Kaeth Zachary, Realtor, Curtis & Sons Inc., Realtors, Nevada, Missouri
Ann Hayward, Realtor, Coastal Choice Realty, LLC, Panama City, Florida
David Millard, Realtor, Spark Realty, LLC, Murray, Utah
Carlos Cumber, Realtor, Long & Foster Fells Point Baltimore, MD - Realty, Washington, D.C.
Rachel Amato, Realtor, Century 21 Your Way, Chelmsford, Massachusetts
Chantal Gingras, Realtor, Florida Realty Agency, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Allison Barnett, Realtor, The Barnett Realty Group, Epique Realty, Marietta, Georgia
Sham Reddy, Realtor, Howard Hanna, Centerville, Ohio
Carmen Andrew, Realtor, The Weitzel Home Team, Bellingham, Washington
Ariel Jones, Realtor, Mill Creek Residential Trust, Denver, Colorado
Janet Culpepper, Realtor, Triplett Realty Services, Forest, Mississippi
Megan Colyer, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Premier Group, Washington, Missouri
Jennifer Woomer, Realtor, VSD Realty, LLC, Chesterland, Ohio
Dylan Slater, Realtor, CENTURY 21 AllPoints Realty, Branford, Connecticut
Dawn Cramer, Realtor, Malfer & Associates | Compass Realty Group, Kansas City, Missouri
Whitney Sharpe, Realtor, Southern Classic Realtors, Athens, Georgia
Taina Rodriguez Guzman, Realtor, Elevate Real Estate Brokers, LLC, Tampa, Florida
Georgia Usry, Realtor, DeLoach Sotheby's International Realty, St. Simons Island, Georgia
Emoly Walters, Realtor, Sage Sotheby's International Realty, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Karen Riley, Realtor, Keller Williams United Home Group, Kailua, Hawaii
Tannassia Takawira, Realtor, Keller Williams Advantage Realty, Lakewood, Colorado
Mayra Nieves, GRI, CDPE, CIPS, NAHREP, Realtor, LPT Realty, Lake Nona, Orlando, Florida
Wayne Munnings Jr., Realtor, Virtual Properties Realty, Duluth, Georgia
Danielle Morcos, Realtor, Coldwell Banker Realty, Danville, California
Illana Cohen, Realtor, Keller Williams Realty Services, Boca Raton, Florida
Henry Williams, ASHI Certified Inspector, HomeTeam Inspection Service, Peachtree City, Georgia
Delight Davis, Realtor, Paxton Real Estate, Levelland, Texas
Sara Milko, Realtor, Harvey Goodman, Steubenville, Ohio
Michele Worden, Realtor, Lifestyles Luxury Living, Coral Springs, Florida
Antonio Semiao, Realtor, Century 21 Semiao & Associates, Kearny, New Jersey
Bobbi Jo Barnes, Realtor, simpliHOM, Nashville, Tennessee
Aubrey Tilson, Realtor, The Freeman-Tilson Group at Crye-Leike Realtors, Memphis, Tennessee
Robert Izquierdo, Realtor, Dalton Wade Real Estate Group, Saint Petersburg, Florida
Anthony Sheppard, Realtor, First Weber Oshkosh, Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Nazan Kirdar, Realtor, Long & Foster Chevy Chase Circle Washington, DC - Realty, Washington, DC
Amy Schrader, Realtor, EXP Realty, LLC, Salem, Oregon
Kristina Philbin, Realtor, Infinity Home Team at eXp Realty, Great Plains, Nebraska
Michele Sanchez, CBR, Realtor, Signature Premier Properties, Miller Place, New York
Mia Baldini, Realtor, Century 21 Baldini Realty, San Francisco, California
David Patsel, Realtor, Napier Realtors ERA, Colonial Heights, Virginia
Kenya J. Johnson, Realtor, The Agency HAUS, Ridgeland, Mississippi
Darling Yaj, Realtor, Bridge Realty, Bloomington, Minnesota
William (Bill) Britt, Realtor, Exit Real Estate Experts, Old Hickory, Tennessee
Ryan Bard, Realtor, RE/MAX Results, Duluth, Minnesota
Ryan Murray, Realtor, Charles Rutenberg Realty, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sondra Allen, Realtor, The Barba Group at Keller Williams West Monmouth, Morganville, New Jersey
Rebecca Manchester, Realtor, Redfin, Rehoboth, Massachusetts
Emily Laursen, Realtor, BellaBay Realty, Grand Rapids, Michigan
John Mendez, Realtor, Realty One Group Heartland, Tinley Park, Illinois
Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.
