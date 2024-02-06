Explosion Occurred In Yasamal District Of Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
An explosion occurred in a boiler house in Baku, cars, buildings
damaged, there is a victim. The incident was recorded in boiler
house No. 422 on Inshaatchilar Avenue, Azernews reports.
The blast wave blew out windows of surrounding buildings,
damaged more than 10 cars .Employees of the State Fire Protection
Service and Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations were brought to the scene of the
emergency.
One person injured in the explosion was hospitalized. An
investigation is underway. Police officers were brought to the
site. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being
clarified.
Heat supply to the buildings has been suspended due to the
explosion.
Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations has spread
information about the explosion in a boiler house in Baku.
"There was an explosion in the boiler house located on
Inshaatchilar Avenue in Yasamal district of Baku city. During the
assessment of the operational situation at the scene it was found
that there was an explosion in the boiler house, from the impact of
the blast wave the boiler house building became unusable. In
addition, windows were broken in a neighboring building and rocks
fell on a Toyota passenger car, rendering the vehicle unusable. As
a result of the incident, one person was hospitalized with burns",
- stated in the message.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107813928
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.