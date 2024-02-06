Explosion Occurred In Yasamal District Of Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

An explosion occurred in a boiler house in Baku, cars, buildings damaged, there is a victim. The incident was recorded in boiler house No. 422 on Inshaatchilar Avenue, Azernews reports.

The blast wave blew out windows of surrounding buildings, damaged more than 10 cars .Employees of the State Fire Protection Service and Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were brought to the scene of the emergency.

One person injured in the explosion was hospitalized. An investigation is underway. Police officers were brought to the site. The circumstances and causes of the incident are being clarified.

Heat supply to the buildings has been suspended due to the explosion.

Azerbaijan Ministry of Emergency Situations has spread information about the explosion in a boiler house in Baku.

"There was an explosion in the boiler house located on Inshaatchilar Avenue in Yasamal district of Baku city. During the assessment of the operational situation at the scene it was found that there was an explosion in the boiler house, from the impact of the blast wave the boiler house building became unusable. In addition, windows were broken in a neighboring building and rocks fell on a Toyota passenger car, rendering the vehicle unusable. As a result of the incident, one person was hospitalized with burns", - stated in the message.