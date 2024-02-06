Canadian Soldiers Show How They Train Ukrainian Defenders In Modern Combat Skills

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have shown how they are improving the modern combat skills of Ukrainian defenders.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on the social network X.

“Currently UNIFIER has four training units in Great Britain, Poland and Latvia, which train members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in both basic and advanced military skills”, the statement reads.

As reported, Canadian military personnel have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian servicemen as part of Operation UNIFIER since 2015. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training was resumed in the UK, Poland and Latvia.