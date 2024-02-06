Speculators chase false crude breakout – Saxo Bank MENA

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Ole Hansen, Head of Commodities Strategy, Saxo Bank



Commodities



The Bloomberg Commodity index, which tracks a basket of 24 major futures markets split between energy (30.1%), metals (34.2%), and agriculture (35.7%), traded higher for a second week with broad gains being only partly offset by weakness in natural gas and the soybean complex. Following four weeks of net selling, speculators, such as hedge funds and CTA’s finally responded to these improved developments by hitting the ‘buy’ button, leading to a doubling of their net long from a September 2019 low in the prior week.



Buying was concentrated in energy, excluding natural gas, copper, sugar, and livestock while the grains sector continued to be sold, with the combined net short rising to near a five-year high. Precious metals were mixed with all the ducks not yet lined up in a row to support a breakout of the established ranges in gold between $2000 and $2065.



Energy



The combined crude oil net long jumped 69k contracts - the most since mid-December - to 412k contracts on technical buying following a geo-tension supported upside break. However, failure to keep the geopolitical risk premium inflated after the reporting week ended helped drive the end-of-week slump. Diesel was in demand with the gas oil long doubling while net selling of natural gas continued.



Metals



A mixed week with rangebound gold seeing a fourth weekly reduction to 72k contacts, lowest in 3-1/2 months, while silver length – supported by China/copper strength – flipped back to a net long. Copper enjoyed its best week of buying om four years after the net short was cut by 89% to near neutral at -3k.



Forex



The speculative flows were mixed with the selling of JPY and AUD being offset by demand for CAD, CHF and GBP, while the euro positioning was little changed on the week. Overall, the gross dollar short versus eight IMM futures and DXY saw a small increase, the first in four weeks, to $5.5 billion.





MENAFN06022024003538015229ID1107813923