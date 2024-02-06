Chef Michael Bennett Has Now Written His Most Important Book

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL, USA, January 6, 2024 -- Chef Michael Bennett was once a follower of the Spa-Cuisine movement that was so popular in the 1990s. He has kept to his culinary roots in his latest Cookbook, 'Health Choices'. This latest cookbook details what Chef Michael Bennett cooked for his wife who had recently been diagnosed with Cancer. His determination to help her in the way he knew best did work for his wife. In a little less than two years, she was cleared of any Lung Cancer nodules.



Since his wife was rid of her Cancer, she wanted to write a recipe book on everything they used to help her rid herself of Cancer. Scanning Chef Michael Bennettï¿1⁄2s recipe index, they decided to choose recipes that were commonly attainable at your local grocer, and that she thought were tasty. There were many common ideas for each recipe.



- High in Proteins but, they had to be without beef; roasted, cured, or dried.

- Low in Sugar, without any added Glucose and Sucrose.

- Most had to be high in Healthy Oils (Avocado and nut oils) so they will be filling.

- Steamed foods whenever it called for Spinach, Brussels Sprouts, Broccoli, and Kale.

- They should be high in Anti-oxidants to help with free radicals that commonly hurt Cancer cures.



The Professionals that Chef Michael Bennett has worked with in the past will describe his recipe development as having and ï¿1⁄2Healthy Balanceï¿1⁄2. ï¿1⁄2That is his gigï¿1⁄2, says others around the kitchen. ï¿1⁄2He always tries to do the right thing when cooking for his guestsï¿1⁄2, they continue. ï¿1⁄2He is the guy we always turn to for information on how to make our menus betterï¿1⁄2, says another chef in the kitchen. He has perfectly melded the exotics of Caribbean ingredients with the healthy tenets of Spa Cuisine. This is why six of his cookbooks are based using healthy Caribbean ingredients.



ï¿1⁄2Medi-beanï¿1⁄2 is the term Chef Michael Bennett has developed into an earmark for this healthy South Florida cuisine. He developed this cuisine, keeping the healthy aspects of Mediterranean cooking as the yardstick to measure each recipe. Essentially, it takes Caribbean ingredients and cooks them healthier than what is common in the Islands. Using the cookery techniques of the Mediterranean has made this cookery one of a kind. Since chef Michael Bennett grew up in South Florida, there was never a question that his recipes always involved Tropical ingredients that flourish in South Florida.



His recipes and cookery ideals are seen on health-conscious blogs and websites across the Internet. Chef Michael and his wife Vicki are living their dream in the Caribbean islands of America, loving the foods that the sea and the tropical climate provide. They have been living there for the past 5 years, 3 of those years have been Cancer-free.



