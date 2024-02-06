Aurionpro Continues High Growth Trajectory With Strong Q3 FY24 Results

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, February 5th, 2024: Aurionpro Solutions Limited (BSE: 532668) (NSE: AURIONPRO), announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Building on this robust Year-over-Year performance, the Company stands firmly positioned to achieve the guided performance expectations for the fiscal year 2024.



Results Highlights:



Â· Revenue for the quarter stood at INR 231 Cr, a growth of 37% on a YoY basis



Â· EBITDA for Q3FY24 stood at INR 51 Cr as compared to INR 37 Cr in Q3FY23, a growth of 38% on a YoY basis. EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 22%



Â· PAT for Q3FY24 stood at INR 38 Cr, which is a growth of 45% on a YoY basis. PAT margins for the quarter stood at 16%



Operational Highlights:



Banking & Fintech



Â· Integro Technologies Wins Chartis RiskTech 100 - 2024 Award for Best Limits Management Software, in the category of Lending Operations



Â· Aurionpro wins \"Best Transaction Banking Implementation: Most Impactful Project\" award at the 5th IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards

Â· Aurionpro wins new order from one of the largest Public Sector Banks in India to supply, install, implement, customize and maintain iCashpro+, our Cash Management Solution



Â· India\'s leading private sector bank, successfully implements Aurionproâ€TMs AuroFX, an advanced FX automation tool covering the full range of branch FX operations



Â· Aurionpro completes strategic acquisition of OmnifinÂ®, loan management system, from A S Software Services Pvt. Ltd to complement and enhance its portfolio of industry leading Lending Solutions



Technology Innovation Group

Â· Aurionpro Transit, an Aurionpro subsidiary in transit business, announces partnership with MasterCard to provide commuters with a next-generation contactless payment method for public transport



Â· Aurionpro Transit and Vix Technology announces partnership to launch Next-Gen Mobility Solutions. As part of this collaboration, Aurionpro Transit will design and develop state-of-the-art All-in-One Driver Console and Mobile Data Terminal, innovative in-bus solutions which will streamline transit operations by providing a central on-vehicle hub for various functions from ticketing to communications



Â· Aurionpro signs multiple new wins in Data Centre segment which includes orders from the leading telecom company in Bhutan, a premier public research university and technical institute in India and expansion of an existing data center in Odisha



Â· Aurionpro Transit expands in Australian market, wins further orders from the leading transport agency in Canberra, the existing client in the market



Â· Aurionpro Transit expands in Mexican market with a new order for the automated gates for the transport agency in the city of Merida, Mexico





About Aurionpro Solutions Limited:



Aurionpro Solutions Limited (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668) is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of Banking, Mobility, Payments and Government sectors. We converge multiple technology solutions under our umbrella, acting as one platform for Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation, guiding businesses to ADAPT to a new paradigm in Digital. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, we are bringing this to reality across global locations, pillared on the expertise and commitment of 2,000+ passionate people supporting the Aurionpro journey.

